Baseball

Manatee at North Port, 7 p.m.

Imagine School at Bradenton Christian, 7 p.m.

College baseball

Games at North Charlotte Regional Park

North Central College at Misericordia University, Noon

Misericordia University JV at North Central College JV, 3 pm.

Boys volleyball

Venice at Tampa Bay HEAT, 6 p.m.

Lacrosse

Venice girls at Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Softball

Port Charlotte at Booker, 6 p.m.

Charlotte vs. Riverview, 7 p.m.

Track & Field

Venice at Charlotte Invite (Charlotte HS)

Tennis

St. Stephen’s at Venice, 3:15 p.m.

Bayshore at Lemon Bay, 3:30 p.m.

Water Polo

Dr. Phillips at Venice girls (1 p.m.) and boys (2 p.m.)

