Baseball
Manatee at North Port, 7 p.m.
Imagine School at Bradenton Christian, 7 p.m.
College baseball
Games at North Charlotte Regional Park
North Central College at Misericordia University, Noon
Misericordia University JV at North Central College JV, 3 pm.
Boys volleyball
Venice at Tampa Bay HEAT, 6 p.m.
Lacrosse
Venice girls at Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Softball
Port Charlotte at Booker, 6 p.m.
Charlotte vs. Riverview, 7 p.m.
Track & Field
Venice at Charlotte Invite (Charlotte HS)
Tennis
St. Stephen’s at Venice, 3:15 p.m.
Bayshore at Lemon Bay, 3:30 p.m.
Water Polo
Dr. Phillips at Venice girls (1 p.m.) and boys (2 p.m.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.