Sun preps logo

Girls soccer district championship 

North Port at Venice, 7 p.m. 

Mariner at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Community Christian at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.

Port Charlotte at DeSoto, 7:30 p.m.

Barron Collier at North Port, 7:30 p.m.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments