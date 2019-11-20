Boys basketball
Charlotte vs. IMG, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball
Venice at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Booker at North Port , 7:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
North Port at Booker, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at DeSoto, 7 p.m.
Out of Door at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.
Mariner at Port Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Girls weightlifting
Riverview, Lemon Bay, Sarasota at Venice, 4 p.m.
DeSoto at LaBelle, 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.