Sun preps logo

Boys basketball

Port Charlotte at Ida Baker, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Riverdale, 7:30 p.m.

Community Christian at DeSoto, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Venice at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

DeSoto at Avon Park, 6 p.m.

ODA at Venice, 6:30 p.m.

North Port at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Bonita Springs at Lemon Bay , 7 p.m.

