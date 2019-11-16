PALMETTO — The Port Charlotte High School football team looked nothing like the one that played Palmetto in September, when it got destroyed at home.
This Port Charlotte team battled the entire 48 minutes against a faster and bigger squad on Palmetto’s home turf.
Yet it still resulted in the same bottom line, with Palmetto holding on for a 23-17 win in the semifinals of the Region 6A-3 football playoffs Friday.
Xavier Williams went 18 for 25 passing for 283 yards with a touchdown, while running back Sagel Hickson scored twice for the Tigers. Tigers will host the Tarpons next week for the regional championship.
But after a close win the previous week, Palmetto saw itself in another war with the Pirates, who after trailing 23-10, was able to cut the lead with 1:25 remaining as Logan Rogers found Jaylan Turner with a 22-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 23-17.
The Pirates (10-2) held and a short punt gave them the ball at Palmetto’s 44 with 10 seconds left, giving them time for two Hail Marys which weren’t answered.
Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said they were a much better prepared team than when it lost 47-7 at home on Sept. 13.
“We got better every week. We have a lot of young men that not many people have been paying attention to. But we got better and that goes to our senior leadership,” Ingman said.
The Tigers appeared at first as it would take up where they left off in September. However, it’s first drive was stopped when Jatyren Butler recovered a Palmetto fumble and its third drive ended with a missed field goal.
Port Charlotte took advantage with a 10-play, 80-yard drive that took nearly five minutes off the clock. Jaylon Turner went the final five yards off tackle to give the Pirates a 7-0 lead.
Palmetto responded quickly, set up by a 61-yard pass from Williams to Kobe Mays, Williams snuck in from five yards out to tie the game.
The Tigers (11-1) snuffed out a Pirate drive and took the ball down the field late in the half. Hickson caught a 14-yard pass from Williams with 27 seconds left in the half to make it 13-7 after the missed PAT.
The teams exchanged field goals in the third quarter, however, Palmetto appeared to have taken the game in hand after Hickson scored his second touchdown to make it 23-10 with 10:10 left in the game.
The Pirates could have folded, but didn’t, and when Dylan Lockhart returned a punt to the Palmetto 22 with 1:30 left, it set up the wild finish.
Key plays: The last one, when a Palmetto defender knocked the ball out of the hands of tight end Nick Bianconi at the five-yard line to end the game.
Lockhart’s punt return to set up the touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter.
What it means: The end of another successful Port Charlotte season that saw them win 10 games. If only they didn’t have to play Palmetto twice.
Key stats: Xavier Williams was 18 for 25 for 283 yards passing for Palmetto, which was able to overcome 10 penalties to Port Charlotte’s 2.
Ja’Nyrein Washington had a big second half and rushed for 105 yards on 15 carries. Turner scored twice for the Pirates.
What they said: “From game one to now, our growth has been impressive. There were some opportunities tonight, we just let them slip through,” Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman.
Port Charlotte played with a lot more fire and our kids made it easier to play with fire. If we don’t get out of this rut, it will be a short run,” Palmetto coach Dave Marino.
