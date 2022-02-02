VENICE — Even the most ardent Venice High football fan might not have been too familiar with the blockers up front this past season.
A deep unit full of seniors, the offensive line and tight end Austin Bray rarely had their name called over the loudspeakers and touched the ball even less on the way to winning the 8A state championship this past December.
However, that group was an undeniable force in that championship run, and it was well-represented at the Venice High gym on Wednesday afternoon for National Signing Day as Riley Cleary (UT Martin), David Raney (Navy), Makhete Gueye (Louisville), Dylon Manganelli (Southeastern) and Bray (UT Martin), each signed their National Letters of Intent to play college football.
These five blockers were just a fraction of the 18 Indians student athletes who signed their NLIs along a long row of tables in the center of the gymnasium floor — the largest signing class in school history.
“We’re not the best athletes in the world by any means, but I think we really came together as a group this year, especially with MG (Gueye) coming over,” said Raney, a four-year Indians player who played every position on the offensive line. “I’ve played with most of these guys since freshman year. Our coaches were impeccable this year.
“They set us on this path, and we know where to go now.”
Venice’s offensive line was as malleable of a unit as the team had.
Cleary, the left tackle, began his Venice career on the other side of the ball before switching to offense and finding success. Raney switched from right tackle to right guard this year to accommodate the addition of Gueye, who had never played football before. With Gueye on the line, starter Matthew Peavley slid into a complementary role following an injury, while Zach Allen remained steadfast at center and John Kisgen held down left guard. Others, including Manganelli, Billal Omar and Josh Porter were available when fatigue or injury hit.
With Bray, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound tight end, blocking alongside them, the unit was nearly unassailable.
These players paved the way for 3,696 rushing yards and 54 touchdowns through a 15-game state title run while also keeping quarterback Ryan Browne upright as he passed for 2,636 yards and 31 touchdowns.
“I’d put us up against any other O-line in the state, and maybe even in the country,” said Bray, who added 15 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown along with his blocking. “We had a lot of talent. Teams like this don’t come around very often.”
The unit wasn’t just tight-knit on the field.
The O-line kept in touch every day via a group chat, ate snacks after practice at the local 7-Eleven and met up for dinners at each other’s houses.
“I think the reason we succeeded was because we could count on each other,” Raney said. “I could rely on everyone on this team, not just the O-line, to do their job and have my back, and I tried to do the same for them.
“It really made a big difference.”
Here’s the full list of Indians athletes who signed to play college athletics on Wednesday, in alphabetical order:
Logan Ballard — Football at Seton Hill
A two-year starting linebacker for the Indians, Ballard was dangerous as both a run-stopper and in pass coverage.
The middle linebacker had the second-most tackles (110), 10 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three interceptions and a fumble recovery this season. He also finished his Venice career with the most career defensive touchdowns (six) in school history.
Seton Hill is a Division-II university in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.
Austin Bray — Football at UT Martin
A newcomer to the Indians as a senior, Bray was forced to sit out the 2020 campaign as COVID-19 shut down football in his home state of Illinois.
Bray had a year to remember as he added muscle, helped the Indians win a state title and picked up an offer to play in college.
UT Martin is an FCS D-I program in Martin, Tennessee.
Makalynn Clayton — Football at Highland Community College
A move-in from Texas two years ago, Clayton adjusted well to the defensive line in his senior season.
The defensive tackle was often used as a starter as he recorded 81 tackles (five for loss), nine sacks and two pass breakups.
Highland Community College, in Highland, Kansas.
Riley Cleary — Football at UT Martin
Initially a defensive tackle, Cleary filled in for an injury on the offensive line one practice and never looked back.
He was locked in as the team’s blindside blocker all season and lived up to the challenge — helping Browne stay healthy all season and limit his turnovers.
After first committing to Murray State, Cleary made a last-minute switch to UT Martin, where he will join Bray.
Isabella Crane — Gymnastics at Long Island University
A decorated gymnast, Crane will continue to compete at the next level.
Also an honors student and member of the National Honors Society at Venice High, Crane is set to graduate with a 4.83 GPA. The senior is also a member of the school’s track and field team.
Long Island University is an NCAA D-I program.
Stephen Deans — Baseball at Rollins College
A two-year starter at catcher, Deans has proven himself to be a strong defensive player, who can be dangerous with the bat in his hands.
The senior, who was recently named a team captain, is coming off a season in which he hit .250 with four doubles whiles also catching a dominant pitching staff that led the team to a 20-8 record.
Rollins College is a D-II program in Winter Park.
Da’Marion Escort — Football at Murray State
Nicknamed ‘DJ’ by teammates and coaches, Escort has been a part of the running game since his sophomore season, but didn’t truly become a bell-cow back until this past year.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior was more than up for the challenge.
He finished with 1,616 rushing yards and 22 total touchdowns while missing two games and also sitting out the second half of several contests.
Murray State is an FCS D-I program Murray, Kentucky.
Makhete Gueye — Football at Louisville
Gueye had never played football before coming to Venice and didn’t even know the rules as recently as this past summer, but he worked to overcome it in a matter of weeks.
After briefly experimenting on the defensive line, Gueye was switched to right tackle and excelled after a learning period — using his 6-foot-7, 275-pound frame to keep defenders out of reach from Indians ball-carriers.
Louisville is an NCAA D-I program in Louisville, Kentucky.
Omari Hayes — Football at Lafayette
Hayes spent his first three seasons at Riverview with his older brother, Michael “Poodah” Hayes, and transferred to Venice High for his senior season after Michael graduated.
This past season, Hayes as a dynamic weapon for the Indians — touching the ball as a punt and kickoff returner, slot receiver and wildcat quarterback.
He finished with a team-high 68 receptions for 851 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing 37 times for 225 yards and eight more scores. He even attempted a couple of passes, going 1-for-2 for eight yards.
Hayes will rejoin his older brother Michael later this fall at Lafayette, an FCS D-I program in Easton, Pennsylvania.
Dylon Manganelli — Football at Southeastern
A rotational offensive lineman for the Indians, the 6-foot-5, 260-pounder proved to be a key depth piece on the way to the 8A state title.
Southeastern is an NAIA D-II program in Lakeland.
Sophia Nicholson — Swimming at Oberlin College
A swimmer who improved year-over-year, Nicholson culminated her high school career with a chance to continue at the next level.
A team captain, Nicholson was a key asset for the Indians continuing their dominance of the area.
Oberlin College is an NCAA D-II program in Oberlin, Ohio.
Jayshon Platt — Football at FAU
A multi-sport athlete and three-year player for the football team, Platt took his recruitment down to the wire — committing to the Owls after visiting FAU this past weekend.
The quick-twitch receiver recorded 62 receptions for 1,070 yards and 11 touchdowns as the team’s top deep threat, while also returning kicks and playing some part-time cornerback.
Platt, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound three-star receiver, is also one of the basketball team’s top players.
FAU is an NCAA D-I program in Boca Raton.
David Raney — Football at Navy
A four-year player, Raney started seeing action as a freshman and soon became one of the team’s most experienced and talented linemen.
He committed to Navy last spring and never wavered in his commitment.
Raney was the undeniable leader of a unit that may go down as the best offensive line in Indians history.
The Naval Academy is an NCAA D-I program in Annapolis, Maryland.
Emery Reszka — Swimming at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
A four-year swimmer, Reska has been a reliable and versatile swimmer for the Indians — often stepping outside of his comfort zone to try a new event.
Reszka is also an international baccalaureate student and hopes to further his studies in college while competing in the pool.
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is a NCAA D-I program in Milwaukee.
Douglas Schapley — Baseball at Barry University
Schapley finds himself in not-too-unusual a spot for a senior Indians pitcher.
The sidewinder has yet to record any stats for the Indians, but still earned a commitment at the next level due to his performance in travel baseball.
Coach Craig Faulkner said he expects Schapley — who struggled with pitching sidearm until this summer — to make his mark this season.
Barry is an NCAA D-II program in Miami Shores.
Hailee Walter — Softball at Ave Maria University
As a junior last season, Walter hardly had the chance to record stats as she earned just eight plate appearances.
However, Walter has been positioned behind a star-studded team of Indians players — including last year’s 24-5 group — and is expected to step in as one of the team’s top outfielders this season.
Ave Maria is an NAIA D-II program in Ave Maria.
Myles Weston — Football at Mercer
Initially a receiver in his sophomore and junior seasons, Weston was asked to switch to cornerback this past season.
The senior was a quick learner, and adapted well to the pressure of playing opposite four-star cornerback Elliot Washington II.
When it was all said and done, Weston tied for the team lead with four interceptions and also adding four pass breakups and 42 total tackles.
Weston will stay at cornerback with Mercer, an FCS D-I team in Macon, Georgia.
Bailey White — Rowing at Gonzaga
A new member of Sarasota Crew this past year, White turned into a team leader and set the example in her senior season.
Gonzaga is an NCAA D-I program in Spokane, Washington.
