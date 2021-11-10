VENICE — Life as a high school athlete couldn’t be much different for Marek Houston from the fall to the spring.
Since school kicked off in August, the Venice High senior has served as the punter for the Indians football team, though he’s rarely been needed for the No. 1 team in 8A competition.
When the spring begins, however, Houston will assume a more familiar role as the starting shortstop and top-of-the-order hitter for the six-time state champion baseball team.
With the football playoffs set to begin this week and the baseball season still months away, Houston took his first opportunity to make his commitment to play baseball at the next level official — singing his national letter of intent to play for Wake Forest University on Wednesday morning in the school gym alongside 15 fellow Indians student athletes.
“I think it was always baseball. Wherever we went, it was always a constant,” said Marek’s father, Mark Houston, who inspired his son to follow in his athletic pursuits. Mark punted for the football team and played baseball at West Point where he met his wife, Allyson, who played tennis there. “We’re a military family, but baseball seemed to be the constant wherever we went. It was always something we did as a family, and he really took to it.
“He has seen multiple team dynamics and perspectives from coaches in different sports. It’s helped him understand what it takes to be a champion.”
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound infielder has been a rare four-year player for the Indians' baseball team.
The now-senior was initially called up to play second base during spring break of his freshman season, and impressed coaches so much that he wasn’t sent back down to JV again. In the state championship game later that year — a tight battle with Doral Academy — Houston ripped an RBI single that gave the Indians the lead for good.
“They got on base for me. It was all them,” Houston said of his state championship-winning hit in 2018. “My teammates have helped me the whole way. They’ve picked me up and encouraged me. For us to win in the end is just amazing.”
Since then, Houston has relocated back to his preferred position of shortstop — after 2018 and ’19 starter Kevin Dubrule went on to play at West Point — and has steadily become one of the team’s best players.
This past season, Houston hit .384 with 23 runs, 16 RBIs and nine extra-base hits in 28 games while helping Venice reach the regional final.
“He was a pretty special player even (as a freshman),” said Venice baseball coach Craig Faulkner, who added that Houston has a chance to be selected in next summer’s MLB Draft. “It was tough for him to jump into that role, but we needed a second baseman, and he filled the role. By the time it was the end of the year, he fielded some pretty hard-hit balls and he was looking like a senior.
“He’s a pretty special fella, and man, he’s gained a lot of attention from a lot of people lately.”
Houston was recently named the MVP of the World Wood Bat Association World Championship — one of the top travel tournaments in the nation — and was recognized as one of 36 standout MLB Draft prospects at that tournament by Baseball America.
When it comes to choosing Wake Forest, Houston said he found connections to the Demon Deacons through his travel team, Ostingers Academy, and it was a good fit.
“They were looking for a shortstop, so it worked out,” he said. “It was kind of a hard decision because both of my parents went to West Point, so I was kind of deciding between them.
“But I love the coaches, I love the environment, I love the player development. I’m happy with my decision. I want to play baseball as long as I can, and Wake Forest gives me that opportunity.”
Wake Forest, which went 20-27 last season, but was a freshman-heavy team with no seniors, setting up Houston to join a team full of upperclassmen.
Before he can worry about what awaits in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, however, there’s still time to add another state championship ring or two.
“My dad was a football player and a baseball player in college, so I kind of do that for him,” Houston said of punting for the football team. “I like it, though. I meet new people and have new experiences. This year (playing football) was kind of a question after the commitment, but I’ve stuck with it and it’s been fun.
“This year I really want to go win a state championship with the football team. I already have one in baseball, so it would be cool to add a football one, too.”
Here’s where the rest of the Venice High signees will be competing at the next level:
Ireland Ferguson (Volleyball at Angelo State University)
One of the few four-year varsity Venice High volleyball players, Ferguson played as deep as the regional final in each season with the Indians.
Though she was an essential defensive player, she also proved to be a good setter, outside hitter and server, too.
Ferguson will look to continue winning in the postseason as she goes to play for defending Division-II champion Angelo State.
Juliana Courville (CC and Track at UL Lafayette)
A standout runner for the Indians since she stepped foot on campus, Courville has improved year-over-year, culminating with a 5th-place regional finish and appearance at the cross country state championships this season — also breaking the 20-minute mark along the way.
John Whitney (Baseball at Samford University)
An outfielder and pitcher for Venice, Whitney has been of the most efficient and effective players in area high school baseball.
Along with a .294 batting average, 18 runs, nine RBIs and five extra-base hits at the plate, he also pitched to a minuscule 0.51 ERA over 13 2/3 innings as he struck out 25 batters.
Huston Wynne (Baseball at Flagler College)
One of Venice’s top starting pitchers last season, the left-handed Wynne was a weapon out of the bullpen, too. He finished with a 1.09 ERA with a 4-2 record and one save over 38 2/3 innings with 31 strikeouts and eight walks.
Jackson Beatty (Baseball at Coastal Alabama CC)
Limited to a few relief appearances last season due to injury, Beatty has spent the past three years honing his craft with the Florida Burn.
In his 1 2/3 varsity innings, the now-senior struck out two while allowing one hit and one walk.
Micaela Hartman (Softball at University of South Carolina Upstate)
One of the area’s best pitchers and hitters, Hartman proved to be essential to Venice this season as the team’s No. 2 pitcher and one of its top hitters.
Though she has just 16 appearances in the circle, Hartman went 5-1 with two saves and a 2.35 ERA. At the plate, she hit .400 with 30 runs and 28 RBIs in 29 games.
Brianna Weimer (Softball at Daytona State College)
Venice’s starting shortstop, Weimer proved to be just as talented with her bat as she is with her glove.
The now-senior hit .365 with 24 RBIs and 10 extra-base hits in 29 games as a middle-of-the-order bat while making just six errors all season in the field.
Karsyn Rutherford (Softball at SCF)
The ace of the Lady Indians softball team for the past three seasons, the left-hander went 17-4 this past season with a 2.42 ERA while leading her team to the regional final.
Taylor Halback (Softball at SCF)
Rutherford’s batterymate since the two started playing the sport at about 5 or 6 years old, Halback was the starting catcher for the area-best Venice softball team last season.
Sarah Freddolino (Soccer at Georgia Southwestern University)
Freddolino proved to be too talented to leave at the junior varsity level two years ago as a sophomore, even with the Lady Indians having a state championship contending team — eventually winning one as a starting player last season.
A versatile player, the now-senior has mostly played as a defender, but has moved to the midfield this season to help replace key losses.
Madelyn Stevens (Rowing at Boston College)
Despite joining as a novice, Stevens has grown to become a four-time district, regional and state champion that has been recognized by the U.S. junior national team.
Michelle Whelton (Swim at UNF)
A versatile swimmer and captain for Venice, Whelton helped two separate relay teams — the 400-freestyle and 200-medley — reach the state championships with second place and third place finishes, respectively, at the regional meet.
Whelton has been a four-year swimmer for Venice and has competed all the way through regionals each season.
Sarah Koenig (Swim at University of Rhode Island)
A four-year swimmer for Venice, Koenig has been a district and regional champion every season while also helping the Indians medal at the state championships.
Koenig was fifth in the 200 medley and seventh in the 100 breast in regionals this year and will advance to the states once again.
Jack Lambert (Swim at Navy)
The anchor in relays for the Venice swim team this season, Lambert will be needed at the state championships as the team’s go-to swimmer.
Individually, Lambert was third in the 500 free and sixth in the 100 back at regionals this season while also helping the Indians win the 200 medley and 400 free.
Kaya Bartlett (Lacrosse at Barton College)
One of the original players of the first girls lacrosse team at Venice High, Bartlett was essential to the Indians rising from a winless team to become district champions this past year.
