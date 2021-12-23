The high school football season in our area seemed to have it all this year.
The DeSoto County Bulldogs, under the leadership of new coach and athletic director Sam Holland, turned in a winning season a year after going winless.
Lemon Bay didn't just make it to the playoffs for a third straight season, but also went undefeated the regular season in dominating fashion -- with some heroic efforts along the way.
A sophomore-laden Port Charlotte team rebounded from a tough 1-3 start to eventually make it to the district championship game. Charlotte swapped players around the field all season, but won when it mattered -- beating the Pirates and making the regional playoffs once again. North Port, meanwhile, flashed real signs of progress under first-year coach Garon Belser.
Oh, and the Venice Indians won a state championship.
There were several standouts from each area team, with many title-winning Indians populating the top of any and every list one could make.
Here's the 2021 Sun Preps All-Area football team:
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB - Ryan Browne, Venice senior
Browne made the most of his one year at Venice. He completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,636 yards and 31 touchdowns to seven interceptions while also rushing 106 times for 534 yards and eight more scores on the way to winning the 8A state final with a four-touchdown performance.
The 6-foot-5, 210 pound senior stayed on the field for every game for an offense that averaged 44 points per game.
RB - Da’Marion Escort, Venice senior
Escort ceded rushes to backups this season as the Indians put a running clock on 12 of their 15 opponents, but he still managed to put up an impressive stat line.
The senior Murray State commit rushed 229 times for 1,616 yards and 21 touchdowns along with two receptions for 73 yards and another score.
OL - David Raney, Venice senior
A three-year starter, Raney played every position on the line at some point in his career for the Indians, including both right tackle and right guard this season.
The senior committed to Navy last spring and was the most experienced member of what coach John Peacock has called ‘the best offensive line Venice has ever had.’
OL - Everett Baker, Lemon Bay senior
Baker has been the leader of the offensive line during the Mantas’ resurgence. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound tackle helped block for a dominant offense during Lemon Bay’s undefeated season this year.
OL - Maverick Menzer, Charlotte senior
The Tarpons didn’t have one workhorse running back this season, but still overpowered several teams with a relentless rushing attack.
Menzer, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound lineman, was a big reason why the Tarpons found so much success on the ground on the way to the regional playoffs.
OL - Zach Allen, Venice senior
A three-year starting center for Venice, the 6-foot-1, 250- pound Allen proved to be essential in his senior season.
He helped block for an offense that totaled over 6,000 yards and 85 touchdowns while going 14-1 across 15 games.
OL - Riley Cleary, Venice senior
A converted defensive lineman, Cleary protected Browne’s blindside all season long.
The 6-foot-5, 255-pound left tackle eventually earned an offer to Murray State for his efforts, committing to play there in the last week of the season.
WR - Omari Hayes, Venice senior
One of the area’s most versatile players, Hayes was used in the receiving game as a traditional receiver, the rushing game as a wildcat quarterback and on special teams as a kick returner.
He finished with a team-high 68 receptions for 851 yards and 11 touchdowns along with 37 carries for 192 yards and eight more scores. As a returner, Hayes averaged 26 yards on five kickoff returns and 6.3 yards on seven punt returns.
He caught the opening touchdown — a 60-yard score over the middle of the field — of the 8A state final as Venice began its onslaught.
WR - Jayshon Platt, Venice senior
A steady presence in the Indians receiving corps over the past three seasons, Platt was difficult for defenses contain as a senior. He had 62 receptions while leading the team with 1,070 yards and 12 receiving scores, his final one coming from 58 yards out in the fourth quarter of the state championship.
Platt’s athleticism was also used in the return game — bringing back one kick for 16 yards and averaging 7.3 yards on 19 punt returns — while also recording five tackles as a part-time cornerback.
WR - Aaron Pasick, Lemon Bay senior
The Mantas’ Team MVP, Pasick was a do-it-all player who impacted the game on offense as a receiver, defense as a cornerback and on special teams as a kick returner.
Pasick already had over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns before he dislocated his elbow toward the end of the regular season. Despite needing extensive rehab, Pasick fought back to play in the team’s final game in the regional semifinals.
TE - Austin Bray, Venice senior
The Indians didn’t really need to use Bray in the passing game with several dynamic receivers, but still did to the tune of 15 receptions for 186 yards and one touchdown.
Bray was an important extension of the offensive line and was a skilled downfield blocker.
ATH - Nazir Gilchrist, DeSoto County senior
The Bulldogs made a dramatic turnaround this season and “Speedy” Gilchrist was an essential part of that — leading the team in almost every offensive category. The senior rushed 78 times for 757 yards (9.7 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns along with four receptions for 50 yards and another score.
In the return game, he averaged 18.2 yards per return on five kickoffs and 11.7 yards per return on seven punts.
K - Tyler Amaral, Charlotte senior
Amaral was a true weapon in the kicking game for the Tarpons. The senior kicked 14 of 25 kickoffs for touchbacks and also served as the team’s go-to punter with an average of 36.1 yards on 28 punts.
He was also a near-perfect 20-of-21 on extra point attempts while making 2-of-6 field goals.
P - Marek Houston, Venice senior
Houston was hardly needed for the area’s best offense, but was effective when called upon. He finished with 41.8 yards per punt on 16 punts with four settling inside the opponent’s 20-yard-line and a long punt of 58 yards.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DE - Damon Wilson II, Venice junior
A four-star rated athlete with offers from several top college football programs, Wilson II backed up the hype this season. The junior tied the team's all-time season sack record with 14.5 in 15 games while also recording 90 total tackles (23 for loss). His dominance showed in the state final, with a pick-six, two tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.
DT - Trenton Kintigh, Venice junior
A force in run defense and rushing the passer, Kintigh was one of the Indians top defenders with 85 tackles (8 for loss) and five sacks. Despite injuring his knee badly during the first play of the state semifinals, the junior fought through the pain to suit up for the state final.
DT - Blas Cervantes, DeSoto County senior
An impact player on both sides of the line, Cervantes led the Bulldogs with 44 tackles (18 for loss) with three sacks, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
DE - George Philip, Venice senior
Considered undersized by coaches as an underclassman, Philip hit the weight room and became a relentless rusher off the end at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds. The senior made 99 tackles (18 for loss) with 8.5 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
LB - Connor Trim, Charlotte junior
One of the team's top defenders, Trim was too good to use as just a linebacker. The dynamic junior was also used as a change-of-pace running back ,who was the workhorse at times. He finished with 77 tackles (13 for loss), two sacks, an interception, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Offensively, he rushed 99 times for 519 yards and eight touchdowns along with three receptions for 49 yards.
LB - Martin Ramos, Venice senior
The Indians' leading tackler for the past two seasons, Ramos recorded 117 tackles (4 for loss) as he helped shut down several star running backs across the state.
LB - Logan Ballard, Venice senior
A dangerous playmaker on defense, Ballard not only had 110 tackles (10 for loss), but also had 2.5 sacks, three interceptions and a fumble recovery.
He came up with two pick-sixes this season as he added on to his career record of six interceptions returned for a touchdown.
LB - Desavion Cassaway, Venice senior
A three-year starting linebacker for the Indians, Cassaway was essential as an outside backer. He recorded 94 tackles (1 for loss) along with four interceptions, four pass breakups and a forced fumble.
DB - Elliot Washington II, Venice junior
A four-star rated recruit with offers to roughly two dozen top college football programs, Washington II was tough to beat this season. The junior wasn't tested often, coming up with four interceptions and four pass breakups along with 58 tackles (2 for loss).
His biggest game came in the regional final against a top-rated receiver in Jayden Gibson. Washington II finished with two interceptions, including one where he ripped the ball from Gibson in the end zone.
DB - Myles Weston, Venice senior
Weston proved himself to be an effective receiver -- with 33 receptions for 533 yards and four touchdowns as a junior -- but was asked to switch to cornerback as a senior.
Weston adjusted well, finishing with four interceptions, four pass breakups and 42 tackles, including a diving interception in the 8A state final.
DB - Jeremiah Laguerre, North Port junior
One of the top playmakers in the area, opposing quarterbacks soon learned to throw anywhere Laguerre wasn't.
The Bobcats do-it-all player opened the season with seven interceptions through four games as the team's free safety while also adding on five pass breakups and 39 tackles before season's end. Laguerre was also used in the rushing and return game at times.
COACH OF THE YEAR
John Peacock, Venice
Peacock's 15th season might have been his best so far. The area's most tenured coach added on to his legacy with a second state championship ring as Venice (14-1) finished ranked as No. 1 in FL and No. 20 in the nation, according to MaxPreps.
The Indians coach has helped nine of his seniors earn Division-I offers.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB - Trey Rutan, Lemon Bay junior
Rutan's first year as a starting quarterback at the varsity level went better than anyone could have expected. He threw for 12 touchdowns with just one interception while also rushing for nearly 500 yards -- often playing just one half of games in blowouts.
RB - Jason Hogan, Lemon Bay senior
The lead back for the Mantas in each of the past two seasons, Hogan totaled over 1,500 yards and 25 touchdowns this season as he powered an offense that often overwhelmed opponents in the first half.
WR - Keyon Sears, Venice junior
There were hardly enough passes to go around for Sears, but the big-play receiver still made the most of his opportunities. He finished with 15 receptions for 302 yards and five scores including two touchdowns -- of 22 and 47 yards -- in the 8A state final.
WR - Alex Perry, Port Charlotte senior
It took some time for Perry to get settled back in after transferring to Venice and then back again at the start of the season, but he reshaped the Pirates' passing game with his return.
The senior led the team with 32 receptions for 558 yards and five touchdowns. He also averaged 28.7 yards on seven punts.
WR - Dylan Almeyda, North Port senior
The 6-foot-4, 185-pound receiver was the Bobcats' go-to player in the passing game.
OL - John Kisgen, Venice senior
Undersized on the Indians line at 5-foot-11, 245 pounds, Kisgen earned playing time as a junior at left guard and stayed there -- proving to be a reliable blocker who often played penalty-free.
OL - Makhete Gueye, Venice senior
Despite not knowing how to play mere weeks before the season, the 6-foot-7, 260-pound Gueye adapted quickly. He drew some penalty flags early, but grew to become a long and physical blocker at right tackle for the area's best offense.
OL - Jayce Marcum, Port Charlotte sophomore
Marcum proved himself as an underclassman, helping the Pirates' offense bounce back from a 1-3 start to finish the regular season playing for a district title. The 6-foot-1, 250-pound player is one of several promising players expected to return for the Pirates.
OL - Biaggio Frattarelli, Charlotte senior
A smart and capable blocker, Frattarelli has played all over the line for the Tarpons. Standing at 6-foot-2, 270 pounds, the senior helped block for a potent Tarpons rushing attack this season.
OL - Jalen Taylor, DeSoto County senior
The Bulldogs needed good blocking to operate their run-first offense and Taylor helped make that possible. DeSoto County rushed for over 2,600 yards and 30 touchdowns while going 6-3.
TE - Cael Newton, Charlotte junior
Newton could have been used more in the passing game -- catching one pass for a 5-yard score -- but was a good blocker, too. Newton could have made this list for his work at defensive end, too, with 74 tackles (16 for loss) and five sacks.
ATH - Edd Guerrier, Port Charlotte sophomore
Guerrier didn't take over as the team's lead back until midway through the season, and shined with the transition. The sophomore powered the Pirates offense with 115 carries for 936 yards and 11 touchdowns along with 13 receptions for 158 yards.
K - Kirill Kotov, Venice junior
Kotov was almost perfect on extra points as he made 79-of-80 tries for a high-powered Venice offense. The junior also added 38 touchbacks on 102 kickoffs and made 1-of-6 field goals.
P - Cole Cawthorne, North Port senior
Cawthorne helped the Bobcats win field position with 38 yards per punt with a long punt of 67 yards, along seven touchbacks on kickoffs. He was also 3-of-3 on field goal tries with a long of 43 yards.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DE - Landon Spanninger, Lemon Bay sophomore
A wrecking-ball type of player, Spanninger caused problems for opponents as both a pass-rusher and a ball-carrier this season.
DT - Collin Adkins, Venice junior
A rotational player for the Indians, Adkins was invaluable in keeping the defensive line fresh and healthy. He finished with 61 tackles (7 for loss) and three sacks.
DT - Makalynn Clayton, Venice senior
Clayton brought pressure from the interior of the line often, recording nine sacks as he also recorded 81 tackles (5 for loss).
DE - Mickel Williams, Charlotte senior
Williams missed the 2020 season at DeSoto County, but made his time count in his lone season at Charlotte. The senior made 45 tackles (8 for loss) along with three sacks.
LB - Luke Tannehill, Lemon Bay senior
Tannehill took over the "alpha" position as the middle linebacker and quarterback of the Mantas defense. That worked out well for Lemon Bay as the first-string defense allowed just one score all season.
LB - Kris McNealy, Charlotte junior
An impactful player on both sides of the ball, McNealy led the Tarpons defense with three interceptions, four pass breakups, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles while also recording 38 tackles (5 for loss).
Asked to play some running back, too, the junior rushed 53 times for 299 yards and three touchdowns.
LB - Grant LaBallister, Port Charlotte sophomore
Despite starting his first full season as a sophomore, LaBallister was all over the field as he led the Pirates defense in tackles.
LB - Logan James, Charlotte senior
There were few plays that James wasn't in on this season. The senior led Charlotte with 102 tackles (8 for loss), three sacks, a pass breakup and two forced fumbles.
DB - Sage Youtzy, Venice junior
Injuries kept Youtzy from playing a full season, but the junior stood out when he was on the field. He recorded 42 tackles, three interceptions and a pass breakup as the Indians starting free safety.
DB - Brayan Augustin, Charlotte junior
One of the Tarpons' most dynamic players, Augustin was used in all phases of the game. He was particularly effective as a safety with 34 tackles (1 for loss), one interception, six pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumbles on defense.
Offensively, he rushed seven times for 39 yards and a score and had 14 receptions for 164 yards. Augustin also averaged 22.8 yards on six kickoff returns and 13.3 yards on three punt returns.
DB - Kayden Miller, Port Charlotte senior
Miller moved from outside linebacker to safety and was one of just a few seniors. He helped lead a defensive turnaround, helping the Pirates reach to the district championship game.
