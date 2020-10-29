There won’t be any official district champions in football this year with many teams playing coronavirus-shortened schedules, but for seniors like Venice High tight end Weston Wolff, it doesn’t make much difference who considers it legitimate.
The Indians (6-2) will have to get past Manatee (5-0) this Friday if they want to lay claim to this year’s district title — a year after the Hurricanes won it on the Indians’ field.
“I don’t even know how many district championships we had in a row before that,” Wolff said of losing last year to Manatee. “We kinda got complacent and got used to beating those type of teams. I think that hurt us last year. (We were) going in thinking, ‘Another district championship, another number on the banner.’ We kind of overlooked them.
“But this year, having that experience of last year, we’re approaching this game like we’re playing a big-time powerhouse. We’ll definitely be playing like it’s for a championship.”
Venice and Manatee were district rivals in the early and mid-2000s and the two renewed that back-and-forth battle last season.
Manatee got out to an early lead on the way to a 30-13 regular season win, only for Venice to turn around and end the Hurricanes’ season a month later in the regional final.
When the two teams meet for the next chapter of their rivalry on Friday night at Joe Kinnan Field at Hawkins Stadium, it will be between top 20 teams in the state — Venice at No. 4 in 7A and No. 14 in Florida and Manatee at No. 5 in 7A and No. 17 overall.
The Hurricanes are undefeated but have had to pull out a few close wins, beating Plant City, 32-27, Palmetto, 28-26, and Braden River, 28-23.
Manatee has a balanced offense led by quarterback Jayse Berzowski. The junior has completed 68% of his passes for 1,002 yards and 12 touchdowns to four interceptions.
Most of Berzowski’s passes wind up in the arms of Jayden Corbett (32 rec. for 464 yards and 6 TDs) or Ty Nevels (12 rec. for 183 yards). Two-way player Irone Jackson (3-star Central Michigan commit) is also a threat, with 8 rec. for 53 yards and 3 TDs.
The running game is largely Kyree Jones — a junior who missed a year due to an ACL tear. Through five games Jones has ran for 249 yards and 7 touchdowns on 72 carries.
All of this takes place in large part because of a massive offensive line featuring six players at 300 pounds or more, including three-star offensive tackle Charles Armstrong (offers from Arizona State, Georgia, etc.)
Manatee has a stout defense, too.
The Hurricanes have not allowed a team to score 30 points against a tough schedule. With defensive backs like Jackson and Tyreak Allen (three-star safety with offers from Liberty and Southern Miss), the Hurricanes defend the pass well.
But they’re also tough against the run with playmakers such as Jernard Dunbar (16 tackles, 6 TFL), Samu Vave (22 tackles, 4 TFL) and Devon Johnson-Stewart (15 tackles, 4 TFL) in the front seven.
All of this is to say it won’t be easy for the Indians to retake the district — no matter if it counts.
“Well, technically there are no districts this year,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “But we’re treating it as a district championship. I think it’s fair to these seniors that if they beat everybody in the district, they’re the champs. I’m not gonna take that away from these guys.
“So it’ll be a mythical district championship, if you want to say. But if we win, we’re gonna put the year up on the board and treat it as any other year.”
Players to watch: Colin Blazek, Da’Marion Escort, Jayshon Platt, Weston Wolff, Myles Weston, Keyon Sears, Damon Wilson Jr., Wesley Piggins, Martin Ramos, Chuck Brantley, Elliot Washinton, Steffan Johnson.
Last meeting: 34-17 Venice win on Nov. 22, 2019.
Prediction: Vinnie Portell (23-8): Venice 31-28; Patrick Obley (23-7): Venice 35-28; Scott Zucker (22-9): Venice 28-21.
DeSoto County (0-7) at Cypress Lake (3-2), 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs have breathed some life into their offense over the past couple weeks — with two comeback attempts falling short. New quarterback Shon Galloway has already connected on a couple of touchdown passes and the defense has held teams under 30 points in back-to-back weeks.
However, Cypress Lake is a tough team that dealt Cape Coral a 50-0 loss and hung with Fort Myers in a seven-point loss. It’ll be a challenge for DeSoto County to keep this one close.
Players to watch: Keimar Richardson, Shon Galloway, Andy Garibay, Octavious Luther.
Last meeting: 44-7 Cypress Lake win on Oct. 25, 2019.
Prediction: Portell: Cypress Lake 35-7; Obley: Cypress Lake 42-12; Zucker: Cypress Lake 32-6.
Carol City (0-1) at Port Charlotte (5-2), 7:30 p.m.
Coming off a heartbreaking loss to Charlotte, the Pirates were originally scheduled to play at Braden River -- until COVID-19 got in the way.
Concerns over exposure to the virus have forced the Pirates of Bradenton to quarantine while Port Charlotte was sent scrambling to find a last-minute opponent.
That foe wound up being the Carol City Chiefs of Miami. Historically a state title contender, the Chiefs went 5-5 last year and lost, 23-19, to Norland in last week's season-opener.
Players to watch: Logan Rogers, Solomon Luther, Alex Perry, Jakeemis Pelham, Virgil Luther.
Last meeting: N/A.
Prediction: Portell: Port Charlotte 28-24; Obley: Port Charlotte 28-21; Zucker: Port Charlotte 32-20.
Southeast (1-6) at Charlotte (5-2), 7:30 p.m.
The Tarpons have finally hit the easier part of their schedule after enduring a brutal stretch that saw them face Braden River, Lehigh, Fort Myers, Palmetto and Port Charlotte in consecutive weeks.
This week Charlotte will face a Southeast team that Port Charlotte beat 52-28. The Seminoles aren’t quite as bad as their record suggests, however. They lost, 7-5, to Riverview, lost, 14-7, to Sarasota and lost, 20-17, to Braden River.
But even if their losses are close, they’ve struggled to pull out wins for a reason.
Players to watch: John Busha, Isaac White, Keon Jones, Ethan Redden, Tai’Viahn Kelly, Brayan Augustin, Justus Pagan, Niqueu Graham, Connor Trim, Jaden Opalach, Logan Pritchard, Nelson Daniels.
Last meeting: 43-31 Charlotte win on Oct. 25, 2019.
Prediction: Portell: Charlotte 28-13; Obley: Charlotte 38-14; Zucker: Charlotte 35-10.
Lemon Bay (6-1) at North Port (2-4), 7:30 p.m.
The Mantas have kept winning all year since their Week 1 loss, taking down Avon Park, 42-12, last week to stretch their streak to six games.
North Port, on the other hand, is coming off a bye week after struggling in a loss to Bishop Verot. The Bobcats have had an up-and-down year, but will face one of their most complete opponents in the Mantas.
While the Bobcats continue to build toward the future, it looks like that future has already arrived for Lemon Bay.
Players to watch: Austin Andrle (LB), Henry Schouten (LB), Jason Hogan (LB), Aaron Pasick (LB), Jacob Sekach (LB), Everett Baker (LB), Louis Baldor (LB), Sean Silverberg (NP), Kevin Riley (NP), Jeremiah Laguerre (NP), Dylan Almeyda (NP).
Last meeting: 17-14 Lemon Bay win on Nov. 1, 2019.
Prediction: Portell: Lemon Bay 35-14; Obley: Lemon Bay 31-13; Zucker: Lemon Bay 42-17.
