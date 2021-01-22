Charlotte was Charlotte on Friday night. The tough defense, Tre Carroll making seemingly impossible shots. DJ Woods scoring in a flurry.
Orlando Christian Prep was just better.
The undefeated Warriors, No. 1 overall in the FHSAA state rankings, did no wrong as they dominated Charlotte 53-38 in the prime-time game on the first night of the Wally Keller Classic.
“They’re just talented,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “They’re just talented all the way and that’s why they win championships. I thought we got them out of their comfort zone and they just made basketball plays.”
The Tarpons (13-5) fell behind 10-2, but rallied back to within 14-10 at the end of the first quarter, but the baskets dried up during the second as OCP’s suffocating defense forced a max effort out of Charlotte just to get a shot off.
“They’re in help all the time. They close out every time,” Massolio said. “They do such a good job with that. It’s nothing new; it’s something they’ve done the whole time. We had some chances, some looks. You’ve got to hit them in that type of game to make it a little more comfortable.”
Charlotte’s defense was matching OCP at the other end and the Tarpons even held a rebounding edge, but by the time Carroll scored Charlotte’s first points of the second quarter with 1:06 to play, OCP led 23-12 and would never get closer than nine points the rest of the way.
“We’d run a play and it’s wide open, but we’d fumble the ball,” Massolio said. Those are plays you’ve got to make in big-time games like these. Hey, that’s why we play these. In three or for weeks, that’s the way it’s going to be. That’s the atmosphere and you have to go in and win it.”
Carroll finished with 17 points. John Gamble had eight while DJ Woods scored all seven of his points in the fourth quarter to stave off a blowout.
Charlotte senior Nnamdi Edeoga echoed Massolio’s belief that a defeat against a team like OCP is a positive learning experience.
“We were getting a lot of open looks but we just couldn’t knock the shots down. We were playing solid defense but they’re really good,” Edeoga said. “We played our best. We just have to come out for the next game and try to be successful.
“We needed that because that sets the bar,” Edeoga added. “it really lets us see how hard we’ve worked and need to work, because that’s the kind of team you see in the playoffs and that’s a good way to prepare for that.”
Figueroa led all scorers with 22 points as the Warriors improved to 18-0. Lubin added 16. Charlotte outrebounded OCP 21-16. Carroll had a game-high six boards.
Wally Keller awarded game MVP honors to Figueroa and Carroll.
OCP will face Andrew Jackson in Saturday’s 1:40 p.m. game. Charlotte will play host to Bishop McLaughlin at approximately 8:20 p.m.
In other games at the Classic:
ANDREW JACKSON 63, VICTORY ROCK 60
Andrew Jackson rallied from a late 9-point deficit and took the lead on Andre Myers’ 3-point bucket with 14 seconds remaining to pull out the victory.
Marquez Ray led Andrew Jackson with 15 points as the Tigers improved to 11-3. Victory Rock (8-3) was paced by Kevin Miller’s 18 points. Prince Mosengo added 15.
Keller awarded game MVPs to Ray and Miller.
CHARLOTTE JV 71, IMG ACADEMY JV 45
The Tarpons junior varsity dominated from start to finish, systematically increasing its lead all the way to the final basket.
In the process of extending its winning streak to 37 games, the Tarpons jetted out to a 20-5 lead then closed out the first half with a 10-0 run for a 35-12 halftime advantage. The second half was more of the same.
Chris Cornish led the way with 26 points and 15 rebounds. Ari Davis tacked on 13. IMG was paced by Connor Mohr who shared game-high honors with Cornish by scoring 18 of his 26 points in the second half when the game was out of hand.
Keller awarded game MVPs to Cornish and Mohr.
The night’s first scheduled game between Booker and Barron Collier was cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 test on the Barron Collier team.
