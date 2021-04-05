The postseason is less than a month away for area high school softball teams, and most have separated themselves from the pack.
At the top in our area, however, Venice and Charlotte are separated only by the slimmest of margins.
The Lady Indians (14-3) boast the better record and the highest overall ranking — coming in at No. 42 in FL, according to MaxPreps. But the Lady Tarpons (11-4) have won seven of their past eight and are ranked No. 44 in the state.
Both teams will have a chance to win bragging rights — temporarily, at least — on the field at 7 p.m. Friday when the Tarpons travel to play at Venice.
Charlotte closed the gap with the Indians this past week as it run-ruled Riverdale, 12-2, and Port Charlotte, 15-0. Meanwhile, Venice lost to top-ranked Lakewood Ranch, 11-3, and beat Sarasota, 2-1, without ace Karsyn Rutherford.
Hitting
Venice has averaged 9.1 runs per game with a senior-laden offense including Michigan State commit Kayleigh Roper (.449, 14 R, 6 HR, 22 RBI) and Barry University commit Becka Mellor (.554, 16 R, 3 HR, 22 RBI).
It hasn’t just been Roper and Mellor, though, as seniors Liv Seibert (.412 average), Tatum McGrath (.380 average), Megan Hanley (.343 average) and Jordan O’Brien (.311 average) have raked, along with juniors Micaela Hartman (.383 average) and Bri Weimer (.278 average).
Charlotte has been nearly as good, scoring 7.3 runs per game with a much younger lineup.
Three freshmen — Amber Chumley (.396 average), Lexi Fitzgerald (.356 average) and Mia Flores (.346 average) — have been key run-producers while Chumley and Flores have also seen time in the circle.
These rookies have been complemented by a solid veteran cast including Stetson commit Dylan Anthony (.390 average, 2 HR), Webber International commit Savannah Jacobs (.297 avergae, 1 HR) junior Kassidy Hopper (.381 average) and sophomores Faith Wharton (.356 average, 2 HR) and Jasmine Jones (.293 average, 1 HR).
Pitching
The Indians have primarily relied upon Rutherford, their junior left-hander that has started 14 games this season.
It’s worked so far — as she owns a 6-3 record and a 2.44 ERA across 71 2/3 innings — but a comebacker bruised her right wrist this past week and forced the Indians to examine their pitching beyond Rutherford.
Hartman (3-0 record, 1.91 ERA over 25 2/3 innings) and Bailey Riggins (five earned runs over seven innings) are the only other pitchers who have logged innings so far.
The Tarpons have had four pitchers to lean on so far, including a pair of seniors in Anthony and Laci Hendrickson along with Chumley and Flores.
Hendrickson started out as the ace with a 5-2 record and 2.79 ERA over 32 2/3 innings while Flores (3-1, 1.68 ERA over 25 innings) has made her case for more innings.
Prediction
Venice’s experience at the plate wins out over Charlotte’s young sluggers.
Indians 7 — Tarpons 4
North Port (8-6)The Lady Bobcats can compete with anyone when ace Taylor Roche is on the mound, and they’ve shown that over the last month or so — going 7-2 since March 8.
North Port will play Island Coast on Tuesday in its only game of the week.
DeSoto County (8-7)The Lady Bulldogs’ bats came to life this past week as they beat Bayshore, 14-4, and Mulberry, 7-6, before losing to Hardee, 16-0, to end the week.
Despite the strong week, DeSoto County will have to figure out how to get past the Wildcats —a top team in the district who also beat them, 14-2, earlier this year.
The Bulldogs will play Lake Placid, Dunbar and Southwest Florida Christian this week.
Lemon Bay (4-11)The Lady Mantas dropped a pair of games — to Calvary Christian and North Port — this past week as they continue to battle their own inexperience in the field.
Lemon Bay will play at Parrish Community on Tuesday in its only game of the week.
Port Charlotte (3-10)The Pirates have maintained some strong hitting, with Mickey Coslor, Emma Jurisko and Lexi McVicker all batting over .380.
The pitching, however, has allowed 92 runs in 68 1/3 innings, including a 15-0 loss to Charlotte this past week.
Port Charlotte will play Lehigh and Venice this week.
