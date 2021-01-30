Late in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Booker, Charlotte’s Logan Clauser was standing at the elbow looking to pass. After seeing four nearly motionless options, he put up a jumper.
The shot went in, but it was an outlier on this day.
And so it went for the Tarpons, who had few answers for the Tornadoes in a 56-43 defeat that came less than 24 hours after a rugged and emotional win at Port Charlotte.
“Booker just put it to us. Flat-out put it to us,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “If we’re going to use excuses of last night’s game and not be ready, then we’re not at the level where I thought we were going to be, unfortunately.”
After Clauser’s basket closed out the first quarter, Charlotte (15-8) mustered just one more bucket before halftime as shots fell short, rebounds went long and Booker rained treys. By the break, Booker led 28-13 and had held Tarpons leading scorer Tre Carroll to 2 points.
Massolio sought energy wherever he could find it, opting for 5-on-5 substitutions, multiple defensive looks and even some fiery talk during timeouts, but even when Charlotte responded, Booker had answers at the other end.
Shots continued to fall short or miss the mark entirely as the Tarpons resorted to 3-point attempts to claw back into the game despite Massolio’s repeated pleas to drive the lane.
“As a basketball-intelligent person, get to the basket,” Massolio said of how to respond to shots coming up short. “We didn’t do that in certain situations during the game. You live, you learn – hopefully you learn – but we’re going to have to come back Monday and hope we can recover from this.”
Carroll finished with 11 points. John Gamble added eight. Booker (11-8) – which lost to Charlotte 71-62 in the first round of the Suncoast Holiday Classic at Sarasota Riverview in December – was led by King Winkfield’s 15.
“They beat us. They beat us in every facet tonight, so you tip your hat to them,” Massolio said. “They did what they had to do to win the ball game.”
Email: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.