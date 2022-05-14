The 2022 season was one of growth for area track and field teams. While seniors dotted the rosters at all schools, it was largely underclassmen who flashed their future potential as Southwest Florida’s short spring gave way to early summer-like heat.
At Lemon Bay, the future is particularly bright, for the two boys and four girls who made their way onto The Daily Sun’s All-Area Track and Field first teams are all juniors.
Half of Venice boys’ blazing 4x100 relay team are juniors – Keyon Sears and Elliot Washington II. Their names can be found on the All-Area squad, as well.
Eight athletes make up each of the boys and girls first- and second-team squads. Of those 32 standouts, just 10 are seniors. The entire girls’ first team is senior-free, featuring six juniors and two sophomores.
A sophomore snuck onto the boys’ second team and a freshman, Alivia Tison, bullied her way onto the girls’ second team.
The youth movement’s feats cannot be ignored, but for one last time, we honor the epic senior campaigns of Daunte Douglas (Port Charlotte), LaShawn Powell (Port Charlotte), Tyler Wadsworth (Port Charlotte), Matthew Kelly (Charlotte), Jayshon Platt (Venice), Brian Williams (Venice), Dontavian Smith (DeSoto County), Christlove Lauture (Port Charlotte), Abby Leggett (Port Charlotte) and Tykiriah Thomas (Charlotte).
The Boys’ Track and Field Athlete of the Year finalists are Wadsworth, Washington II and Platt (Venice). The girls’ finalists are Lemon Bay’s Presley Engelauf and Natalee Brown, as well as Venice’s Alyson Francolini.
Coaches of the Year are Venice’s Tim Weidlein (boys) and Lemon Bay’s Joe Casale (girls).
All members of the All-Area first and second teams will receive invitations to the Sun Preps All-Area Awards Show on May 24 at CoolToday Park, spring training home of the Atlanta Braves. The athletes of the year will be revealed that evening.
The teams can be found on Page 16A. All athletes and coaches who appear on today’s teams are asked to RSVP for the show at the All-Area Awards website, which can be found at www.yoursun.com/allarea and those who wish to buy tickets can find a link at that site, as well.
BOYS
ATHLETES OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
TYLER WADSWORTH, PORT CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
Wadsworth, already a finalist for Cross Country’s Athlete of the Year, finds himself a rare two-time finalist after an outstanding turn on the track. At the state meet this past Thursday, Wadsworth snagged a pair of fifth-place finishes in the 800 and 1600 runs. He also advanced to state in the 3200 run, making him the only area athlete – boys or girls – to reach state in three events.
JAYSHON PLATT, VENICE, SENIOR
The Indians senior finished 12th at the Class 4A state meet on Saturday night after a strong showing at regionals when he turned in the eighth-best qualifying time for Gainesville. He was also a member of Venice’s elite 400-meter relay team, which finished second at state with a school-record time of 41.35.
ELLIOT WASHINGTON II, JUNIOR, VENICE
Washington II joined Platt on Venice’s epic 400-meter relay team, which set three consecutive school records in the event beginning with districts and continuing through regionals. Individually, Washington II arrived at the state meet with the 10th-best qualifying time in the 100 meters, then shocked the field with a blazing 10.69 effort on Saturday night, good for third in the state.
FIRST TEAM
DAUNTE DOUGLAS, PORT CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
The Tennessee Wesleyan University signee concluded his prep track career with two appearances at the Class 2A state meet this past Thursday. He finished 14th in the long jump and 17th in the triple jump after qualifying seventh and 14th in those events, respectively in the regional round.
JACE HUBER, LEMON BAY, JUNIIOR
The multi-sport athlete made a splash this season in the high jump, tying teammate Riley Willis for the region title before finishing 12th at the Class 2A state meet.
LASHAWN POWELL, PORT CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
Powell is headed to Warner University, the alma mater of first-year Pirates track coach Nick Douglas, following his two-event appearance at the Class 2A state meet. He qualified 12th for state in the triple jump and 16th in the long jump, placing 18th and 17th, respectively.
KEYON SEARS, VENICE, JUNIOR
Another member of the Venice 400 relay team, Sears also competed individually in the Class 4A high jump event, finishing 14th overall. It came on the heels of his powerhouse showing at regionals, when his 1.92-meter clearance earned him the state’s fourth-best qualifying mark.
RILEY WILLIS, LEMON BAY, JUNIOR
The Manta Rays’ high jumper had the single best finish of all area athletes this spring at the Class 2A state meet. After tying with teammate Jace Huber for first at regionals, Willis cleared 1.97 meters (6-5 ½ feet) in Gainesville to finish second in the state.
SECOND TEAM
BRAYAN AUGUSTIN, CHARLOTTE, JUNIOR
EVAN CRANE, NORTH PORT, JUNIOR
MATTHEW KELLY, CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
SHANE SCHWARZENBACH, NORTH PORT, JUNIOR
DONTAVIAN SMITH, DESOTO COUNTY, SENIOR
CHASE TUDOR, LEMON BAY, JUNIOR
PAETEN WESTMORELAND, NORTH PORT, SOPHOMORE
BRIAN WILLIAMS, VENICE, SENIOR
GIRLS
ATHLETES OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
NATALEE BROWN, LEMON BAY, JUNIOR
Brown tied Engelauf at regionals with a high jump of 1.57 meters, the fifth-best qualifying number for the Class 2A state meet. She also advanced to state in the triple jump. Once in Gainesville, she finished 12th in the high jump and 17th in the triple jump.
PRESLEY ENGELAUF, LEMON BAY, JUNIOR
Another multisport star at Lemon Bay, Engelauf advanced to the state meet in two events, qualifying fifth overall in the high jump and ninth in javelin. At the Class 2A meet on Thursday, she made it to the podium in the high jump, finishing seventh with a leap of 1.52 meters (4-11 ¾ feet). She finished 12th in the javelin.
ALYSON FRANCOLINI, VENICE, JUNIOR
Francolini is poised to be among the favorites for the pole vault state title next season after qualifying fourth overall for the Class 4A state meet. Once in Gainesville, she cleared 3.15 meters, which was good enough to get on the podium with an eighth-place medal.
FIRST TEAM
OLIVIA BECKER, LEMON BAY, JUNIOR
One of Lemon Bay’s four juniors on the first team, Becker eked into the Class 2A state meet with a discus toss of 26.94 meters, then finished 17th at the state meet, improving on her 18th-place qualifying.
SIERRA BLANEY, LEMON BAY, JUNIOR
Blaney’s season-long discus rivalry with Becker paid off handsomely at the state meet. After qualifying 17th, the Mantas junior spun up a 13th-place showing in Gainesville. The B&B duo should wreak havoc on their region next season as seniors.
CASSANDRA MENDEZ, NORTH PORT, SOPHOMORE
One of two sophomores on the first team, Mendez burst onto the scene at regionals with a discus toss of 34.33 meters, which was good enough to qualify 14th for the Class 4A state meet. Saturday, her best toss of 34.2 meters earned her 15th place.
SIERRA SPIRK, NORTH PORT, JUNIOR
Spirks qualified for the Class 4A state meet individually and as part of North Port’s 1600-meter relay team. At regionals, her 400-meter time of 58.40 seconds was the 17th best mark in the state. She also was a key cog in the Bobcats’ relay squad, which entered the state meet with the third-best qualifying time.
SIDNEY ROOTZ, CHARLOTTE, SOPHOMORE
The first team’s other sophomore has a huge future ahead of her a big showing at the region meet. Rootz hurled a javelin 31.75 meters on home turf during the Region 3A-3 meet at Charlotte High, qualifying sixth for the Class 3A state meet. Friday, she finished 14th overall.
SECOND TEAM
ALEX COUNCIL, VENICE, SOPHOMORE
ADAORA EDEOGA, CHARLOTTE, JUNIOR
CARINA FIORUCCI, VENICE, JUNIOR
EMILY IRELAND, VENICE, SOPHOMORE
CHRISTLOVE LAUTURE, PORT CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
ABBY LEGGETT, PORT CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
TYKIRIAH THOMAS, CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
ALIVIA TISON, NORTH PORT, FRESHMAN
