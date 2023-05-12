PUNTA GORDA – Every once in a while, a school gets a set of teammates who are the best at what they do. These teammates push each other, compete against each other, and try to get a leg up, in practice and in meets, while still being teammates and friends.
The result is that both end up being among the best in the district, or region, or state.
Charlotte High School’s boys track team is lucky to have that situation, where senior long jumpers Brayan Augustin and Avant Harris have fought tooth and nail all season for team, district, region and state superiority.
The friendly rivalry will come to an end Friday, when both will compete in the Class 3A state meet at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.
Both agreed that as great as the season has been, it won’t mean much without the medals.
“We are not leaving states disappointed. We have to leave with a medal and get on that podium,” Harris said. “That goes for the 4x100. We’re looking to run that in 40 seconds.”
Augustin said he and Harris have always had a great relationship over the years, and told Harris that he could be good if he dedicated himself.
“I let him know he could be good at long jump. We worked every day with Coach (Jacob) Scott and got better and better,” Augustin said. “By spring we knew he was going to catch up to us.”
So far this postseason, Augustin has had the upper hand, barely, over Harris, though Harris has something Augustin wants badly: the school record. Harris set the mark last month with a jump of 7.15 meters at the IMG Academy Invitational.
At the District 3A-11 meet at Dunbar High School, Augustin and Harris went 1-2, with Augustin achieving a jump of 7.02 meters to Harris’ 6.87.
Last week, at the Region 3A-3 meet at Charlotte High, Augustin again came out on top, just edging Harris with a 7.03-meter jump to 6.99 by Harris, a difference of about 1.5 inches.
This rivalry didn’t really shake out until this season. Augustin had already been a state qualifier as a sophomore, finishing fourth, while Harris was a middling long jumper, who didn’t really take track too seriously.
Neither did Augustin, who missed states as a junior as he and Harris concentrated on football more than track.
“Brayan didn’t stay committed as he should have because football got in the way and set him behind," Scott said. "He wasn’t as committed as he is now because now there’s no football to get in the way."
Both played football this fall, but a disappointing season closed out their football careers. Scott told them to concentrate on indoor track over the winter to give them a head start in spring and motivation to go all out as seniors, since there was no spring football to worry about.
“The end of the football season gave them a jump start, and that was beneficial because they took advantage of the indoor season, which allowed them to start working and practicing in December and January,” Scott said. “It allowed Avant to solidify himself this year and carried that over into the spring.”
Harris saw his personal records increase more than two feet within a year, to the point where he was right up there with Augustin and sometimes even beating him.
“That helped us a lot. We saw a lot of people from IMG and the big prep schools," Augustin said. "It let them know that we can compete and be among the top in the state."
Harris said he just simply worked harder and dedicated himself to the sport.
“I wanted to get to it this year. With college coming up, I’m trying to do the best I can to get the best opportunities,” Harris said. “We had to make up for football season with a great track season.”
This started a friendly “can you top this” rivalry that drove both athletes to greater heights.
The example of this was the IMG Academy Invitational in April, where Harris broke Augustin's long jump record by well over a foot.
“It was my day. I had a little wind behind me and I got it done,” Harris said.
Augustin said that drove him even more to want to better him in the postseason, knowing full well Harris can be a threat.
“Every meet, I can still beat him. But I know he’ll be right there behind me or even ahead of me,” Augustin said. “I only see him as my main competition and it can’t get any better.”
Harris said while Augustin is still a competitor, he is also part of the Tarpon family where the main goal is to get better.
“He’s my brother, you know. There’s never any jealousy over who wins, it doesn’t matter who’s better this week or next, we’re always trying to get better every day,” Harris said.
The rivalry extends to the practice pit, where Augustin and Harris try to beat each other daily and make sure each jump is best as possible every time. There’s some ribbing, but they know its playful and they are teammates in the 4x100 relay, which also set a school record earlier this season.
This rivalry could extend into college. Augustin has committed to Lenoir-Rhyne University in North Carolina, while Harris visited the school a few days ago but has not decided. Both said they will commit to track, though Harris also wants to play football.
Scott said he has seen both mature through COVID and Ian, but never expected both to be 7-meter jumpers as seniors.
“They’ve worked extremely hard to get to where they are. They’ve matured greatly as young men and are great leaders of this team,” Scott said. “It’s been a long season, but they’ve been consistent the whole year and you want to see that all the time, not just once."
