Lemon Bay’s boys and girls each finished eighth at the Region 2A-3 track meet Wednesday at Calvary Christian.
Jace Huber earned Lemon Bay its lone gold medal, winning the high jump with a leap of 1.92 meters. Meanwhile, a host of teammates contributed to the 36 points that landed Lemon Bay in eighth place.
Chase Gilmore and Cooper Adcock finished fifth and sixth in the pole vault. Elias Gambrell and Blake Ahlers took fourth and seventh in the triple jump. Matthew Neumeyer’s 43.22-meter javelin throw was good for sixth. Owen Tannehill also finished sixth in the shot put with a toss of 14.77 meters and Haden Skellet gave Lemon Bay its lone track podium appearance with an eighth-place finish in the 110 hurdles.
On the girls’ side, Presley Engelauf medaled in three events to spearhead the team’s 38-point effort. She was second in the high jump with a mark of 1.52 meters, third in the javelin with a throw of 30.95 meters and seventh in the shot put with a toss of 9.56 meters.
Natalee Brown was eighth in the triple jump. Sierra Blaney and Olivia Becker’s third- and fourth-place showings in the discus were separated by a mere two inches (30.74 meters to 30.69). Blaney also finished fourth in the javelin, just behind Engelauf.
The Lemon Bay 4x800 relay team of Sofia Gatto, Mackenzie Martin, Kerry Matson and Charlotte Carley finished fourth.
