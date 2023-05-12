VENICE — Venice senior Ben Tary is one of the school’s best distance runners.
Tary qualified for state this past fall in cross country and has blazed his way into being a state qualifier in both the 800-meter and 1600-meter races in track, too.
Considering how strong a runner Tary is, one would assume he has been running competitively for years.
Surprisingly, that’s not the case, at all.
Tary’s first love has always been soccer. He has played the sport all four years at Venice High.
Midway through his junior year, things changed.
“Over a year ago, during Christmas break, we were having conditioning and I saw this kid running the bleachers over there,” Venice track and field coach Joe Showers said. “I asked him what he was doing, and he told me he was on the soccer team, and that they didn’t do enough training. He wanted to do more.”
Showers offered Tary the chance to train with the track team during the soccer season, but once soccer was over, Tary kept coming back.
Eventually, Tary found himself competing for the track and field team.
“I remember running a JV meet as my first-ever competition,” Tary said. “I ran the (1600), and I ended up winning first place with a 4:52. I’ve kind of stuck with it ever since. I’ve bought into everything with the best of my ability.”
Tary’s talent and hard work has helped mold him into one of the best distance runners in the state.
This season, Tary has broken school records and earned first-place finishes. He hopes he’ll have the chance to accomplish even more at the 4A state meet later this month to finish off his high school career.
“I have to give it all I have,” Tary said. “There’s nothing after (state) for me, so I just need to not think so much and just do.”
A STRONG SENIOR CAMPAIGN
This track season has been a rewarding one for Tary.
The senior has participated in an array of track events since starting in spring of 2022, but he has found extended success in the 800 and 1600 this year.
“He’s always been hungry,” said Showers of Tary. “He’s never backed away from doing any event. He’s been very dependable, and that’s been refreshing to have someone completely buy into what you’re selling.”
Tary has consistently dropped time in both of his major events as the season has progressed.
In the 1600, he started with a 4:34.26 back in March. Now, he’s sitting at 4:17.65 following regionals, with hopes of dropping it even further at state.
“I’ll shoot for something big and say a sub-4:10,” Tary said. “That’s a bigger goal, but a more realistic goal is around a 4:12.”
Anything after his finish at regionals is a bonus, because his time at the regional meet ended up breaking the Venice school record.
“It wasn’t like a specific season-ending goal,” Showers said of the record. “But it was something I knew he was capable of doing if we got him in the right race with the type of training he was doing. Now, I think he could go even faster.”
The achievement trumped a record that had stood for nearly half a century. The original milestone was held by Bryan Artz with his time of 4:19.03 in 1976.
“I knew I had a chance,” Tary said. “I finished last year with a 4:36, which was brought down from my original time of 4:52. Because of that big jump, I knew that if I stayed with the process, I’d get faster.”
Shortly after running the race, the realization of his accomplishment resonated with Tary.
“It was a really emotional thing,” Tary said. “I remember thinking that I wish I could’ve met the gentleman with the record before me. It just felt really good to be a part of something like that.”
In the 800, Tary has cut his time from 2:00.12 in February to 1:55.52 at regionals. His time at the regional meet earned him first place, overall.
Venice’s school record in the 800 — 1:53.07 — is just a couple seconds from Tary’s personal best. He’s hoping to beat that at the state meet on May 20 in Jacksonville.
A FUTURE IN TRACK?
For the longest time, if Tary was going to play sports at the collegiate level, it was going to be on the pitch.
After all of his recent success on the track, though, a career in competitive running is the new hope for himself at the next level.
“I’d love to run track,” Tary said. “It was always going to be soccer, but track has really found its way in there. I’ve really fallen in love with the process of all of this. I’ve talked to a few schools that could be interested, but nothing is set in stone right now. I don’t want to put words in anybody’s mouths.”
Tary is not afraid to reach for the sky when it comes to his future. If he continues running competitively, a chance to make a name for himself beyond college is something he fantasizes about.
“Trying for the Olympics or running professionally would be awesome,” Tary said. “I could definitely see it. It’s obviously a lot easier said than done, but I know it’ll be a huge process if that’s what’s in store for me. I’ll keep training, and we’ll see what the future holds.”
