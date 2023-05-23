VENICE — Venice’s track and field season wrapped up this past weekend at the 4A state championship meet in Jacksonville, and the results were mixed for the Indians.
A total of eight athletes — four boys and four girls — competed across seven different events, with half of them competing in the two pole vault events.
In the girls pole vault, both competitors landed on the podium to wrap up their high school careers.
Alyson Francolini (3.60 meters) and Carina Fiorucci (3.30 meters) finished third and sixth, respectively.
Francolini — who came in seeded at a tie for first — underperformed a bit, jumping under her personal-best 3.75-meter performance from regionals.
“Aly wanted to outright win it,” Venice jumps coach Brenda Clark said. “She believed she could, so she was a little disappointed. If you look at the big picture, she only finished eighth a year ago. For her to jump five spots to third was pretty impressive.”
In the boys vault, one vaulter was left satisfied and hungry for more, while the other ended his career a bit disappointed.
Chase Graziadei — who was seeded outside the top 10 — finished in ninth place with a 4.20-meter finish Saturday.
“Chase did really well for his first time at state,” Clark said. “He was ready. He was dialed in, and his performance showed it.”
Trevor Owens was seeded fifth in the event, with aspirations of winning it all. However, Owens’ performance wasn’t what the senior expected it to be. He finished 10th behind a 4.05-meter finish.
“Trevor was definitely disappointed in his placement,” Clark said. “Unfortunately, it’s an event that you can’t afford to have one little thing off. He was doing most things right, and he looked good. The bar just wasn’t staying on for him.”
Venice had representatives in a couple of other field events as well, with Emily Ireland competing in the high jump and Kyla Freddolino in the discus.
Ireland underperformed, finishing tied for 11th with a 1.52-meter jump.
Freddolino, though, may have been the biggest eye-opener for Venice during the meet, finishing ninth with a personal-best 36.88-meter throw to sneak into the top 10 after narrowly qualifying for state.
“She came in seeded 16th,” said Clark of Freddolino. “For her to come within one spot of the podium was really incredible. She’s young, too, so we definitely haven’t seen the last of her.”
In the running events, Ben Tary and Matt Groves saw some highs and lows in their events.
Groves finished in seventh in the 400-meter dash (48.39 seconds), while Tary competed in both the 800- and 1600-meter races.
Tary placed a disappointing 13th in the 800 (1:57.06), but redeemed himself in the 1600 with a fifth-place finish (4:13.51).
Tary shaved four additional seconds off his personal-best in the 1600 and came within a second of finishing in second place overall.
“Ben had a good strategy in the 1600,” Venice track coach Joe Showers said. “He was able to maintain with a following group right behind the leader. Those four guys in that group were all within a second of each other. It could’ve gone either way, he could’ve been fifth or second. But he gave it his all, and I can’t blame him for that.”
Even without any individual state championships this past weekend, members and coaches of both the boys and girls track and field teams will look back on the 2023 season in a positive light.
A number of school records were surpassed, young athletes came into their own to help setup a bright future and both teams showed out at the district tournament this season with the girls winning it all.
“I really wasn’t expecting that to happen,” said Clark of winning the girls district title. “But when I take a step back, I shouldn’t have been surprised at all. We had a great team. We were raking in the points in the field events and nickel-and-diming everybody in the running events.”
The future is set up well for Venice track too, with the Indians losing only a few key seniors on both teams.
Important returners for the boys include Groves — top times in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes — and Christopher Priede, with top finishes in both the 110 and 400-meter hurdle events.
Top returners for the girls include Ireland in the high jump, Paige Evans in the long jump and 100-meter dash, and Freddolino in the discus.
“We were a really young group this season, and I think a lot of those younger kids responded,” said Showers of the season. “It’s exciting for us to see the potential with what we have coming back, but it’s also going to be sad to see some of our seniors leave, who put in a lot of time over the years, head out.”
