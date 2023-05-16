VENICE — Venice jumps coach Brenda Clark has been at the school for 25 years, and she’s never had as many pole vaulters qualify for state as this season.

“We’ve had one or two qualify, but never four,” Clark said. “That’s hard to do for any school, really. I’m just so happy for them. This group of vaulters eat, sleep and dream pole vaulting. They deserve it.”


   
