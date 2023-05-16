VENICE — Venice jumps coach Brenda Clark has been at the school for 25 years, and she’s never had as many pole vaulters qualify for state as this season.
“We’ve had one or two qualify, but never four,” Clark said. “That’s hard to do for any school, really. I’m just so happy for them. This group of vaulters eat, sleep and dream pole vaulting. They deserve it.”
On Saturday at the Class 4A state track and field meet in Jacksonville, seniors Alyson Francolini (3.75 meters), Carina Fiorucci (3.45 meters), Trevor Owens (4.20 meters) and junior Chase Graziadei (3.75 meters) will look to make Venice history.
After electric regional performances, all of the vaulters qualified for the state meet with relative ease.
In the women’s event, Francolini is tied for first and Fiorucci is fifth. In the men’s event, Owens is fourth, while Graziadei is 15th.
“I don’t know what I would do,” said Clark of potentially getting multiple state titles. “I’d probably react like they won the Olympic gold medal, because to us, that’s what it is.
“I know Trevor and Alyson both believe they can win a state title, and I’ll do everything in my power to help them succeed.”
FAMILIAR TERRITORY
Francolini and Fiorucci aren’t strangers to the big stage at state.
This weekend’s trip for Francolini will be her second after showing out as a junior last year.
Last year’s outing for Francolini was solid — eighth place — but it could have been a much better experience.
“I sprained my Achilles the week before, so I didn’t know if I was even going to compete,” Francolini said. “At that point, my one goal was to place. I worked so hard, and I really wanted to place.”
Fighting substantial pain, Francolini wrapped her foot, took some ibuprofen and readied for competition.
“I had to get everything I could on my first attempt,” Francolini said. “It was the most pain I had ever been in, but thankfully I was able to do enough to get eighth. I was so happy.”
Fully healthy this year, Francolini has blazed through the vault during her senior campaign.
Out of the 11 times she has competed, Francolini finished second or better in 10 of them. During that span, she broke the school record twice. It had been a record that had stood since 1999.
“When I go into a meet, I just try to focus on myself,” Francolini said. “If I focus on myself, I’ll perform my best. If I perform my best, I’m probably going to finish pretty well.”
With redemption on her mind, Francolini hopes to end her high school career with a championship.
“I’m hoping to PR,” Francolini said. “I PR’d last meet, and I feel like I have the materials to jump even higher now. I’ve dreamed of winning a state title. I’ve thought about the feeling of hitting that jump and standing on that podium. I just know it’d feel amazing.”
Francolini’s teammate, Fiorucci, is pretty familiar with the idea of redemption herself.
As a sophomore, Fiorucci qualified for state and finished higher than her seeding, with a jump good for eighth place.
“I remember I didn’t think I was going to even qualify,” Fiorucci said. “I just went there and was more worried about having fun than being serious about it. Actually finishing in the top eight was really exciting for me.”
According to Fiorucci, her first taste of state made her hungry for more. She was poised for another trip to state her junior season, but fate had other plans.
During last season’s regional meet, Fiorucci ‘no-heighted’, which meant she failed to clear the bar during the competition.
“Recovering from that was tough,” Fiorucci said. “There were a lot of mental blocks that I had to get through this season. But at regionals this year, it was like a weight had been lifted off of me when I cleared that first bar.”
“I was heartbroken for her last year,” Clark said of Fiorucci’s 2022 regional exit. “She knew she deserved it, but for her to come back and make it this year, It’s awesome.”
Fiorucci said she could possibly continue her vaulting career in college, but for this weekend, she’s just going to take it in and see where she ends up.
“It’s the end of my senior year, and I’m ready to go to college,” Fiorucci said. “I’m just trying to enjoy my last hoorah this weekend, and we’ll see what happens.”
FIRST AND LAST EXPERIENCE
Unlike the women’s event, Venice’s representatives in the men’s pole vault aren’t as experienced with the state meet.
For Owens, it was an unfortunate injury his junior year that kept him from improving on his 13th-place finish as a sophomore.
For Graziadei, he just hasn’t had the time.
During his junior campaign, Owens was breezing through meets. Owens won four of the first five events he competed in to start the season.
The season ended prematurely for Owens, though, after suffering a strained quad.
“I pulled it the first time, and I took a couple weeks off,” Owens said. “I tried to come back, but I rushed it. It kept getting worse and worse, and I had to call the season at districts.”
To add insult to injury, Owens was in great position to do some major damage at the state meet last season.
“My PR won state last year,” Owens said. “That was very difficult to see. Just to see the height that I had already done win it. I could’ve been seeded at the top.”
After winning a regional championship with a jump of 4.20 meters, the future University of Tennessee track star is in prime position to redeem himself Saturday.
“Winning would mean a lot,” Owens said. “Considering everything I’ve gone through, giving up gymnastics and getting injured last season, it would mean so much.”
As for Graziadei, the man of few words is just happy to have a chance to compete.
The junior joined for part of the year last season and has come on strong during his first full year taking part in the vault.
“I’m happy I decided to join,” Graziadei said. “Trevor has helped me a lot, and now I get to see what state competition has to offer.”
Graziadei has 10 top-five finishes this season, picking up wins at the Bobcat Relays (3.50 m), the Charlotte Invitational (3.30 m) and the Venice-Lemon Bay-Cardinal Mooney meet (3.80 m).
As a vaulter with another year to compete, Graziadei’s coach thinks the sky is the limit.
“I think he has a shot at breaking the school record,” Clark said. “I’m really excited to see what he can do in the future. I’m happy he’s getting a chance to compete at state, because he’s going to see some of the best vaulters in the state of Florida. He’s just going to get better.”
