Port Charlotte’s Tyler Wadsworth and Lemon Bay’s Riley Willis highlighted the area’s showing at Thursday’s Class 2A track and field championships at the University of Florida.
Willis, a junior, had the area’s best showing on Thursday, finishing second in the high jump, clearing 1.97 meters (6-5 1/2 ). Teammate Jace Huber finished 12th in the event.
Meanwhile, Wadsworth was attempting to land on the podium in three medium-to-long distance running events. He began his day with the 1600-meter run. Early on, the Pirates senior found himself boxed in and was still in 13th place when the race entered its final 100 meters. He surged through the pack to finish fifth with a time of 4:19.6.
A short while later, Wadsworth brought home another 5th place finish in the 800, covering the distance in 1:55.83, just off his regional mark of 1:55.57.
Finally, in the 3200, Wadsworth found himself surrounded by elite competition and, even though he broke the 10-minute barrier (9:59.16), he finished 16th.
While he was in Gainesville on Friday, Wadsworth was honored back at Port Charlotte as the Pirates’ Athlete of the Year. On Tuesday, he will sign his letter of intent to continue his running career at South Florida.
Port Charlotte’s Daunte Douglas and LaShawn Powell each competed in two events. Douglas was 14th long jump and 17th in the triple jump. Competing in the same events, Powell placed 17th in the long jump and 18th in the triple jump.
On the girls’ side, Lemon Bay’s Presley Engelauf had the single best showing, finishing seventh in the high jump. She also finished 15th in the javelin. Three other Mantas competed at state as well – Natalee Brown was 12th in the high jump and 17th in the triple jump while Sierra Blaney and Olivia Becker finished 13th and 17th, respectively, in the discus.
The state meets continue today with the Class 3A championships, followed by the Class 4A championships on Saturday.
