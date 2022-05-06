Charlotte’s Matthew Kelly clears the bar during the boys pole vault event at Friday’s regional track and field event. Charlotte has one automatic qualifier so far, joining others from Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay high schools. For the full story and photos, visit page 16A.
Charlotte’s Adriana Iorfida competes in the girls 100m hurdles during Friday’s regional track and field event at Charlotte High.
Tyler Wadsworth
Charlotte’s Alex Lincoln-Velez starts the boys 4x800 relay race during Friday’s meet at Charlotte High School.
Charlotte's Tykiriah Thomas competes in the girls 100m dash during Friday's Regional track and field event at Charlotte High School.
Charlotte’s Adaora Edeoga competes in the discus event Friday.
Charlotte’s Ambrea Hobbs takes the baton from Kathryn Kearns during the girls 4x800 relay race.
Charlotte’s Tyler Olby runs the second leg of the boys 4x800 relay race.
Charlotte's Hannah Martin crosses the finish line after running the last leg of the girls 4x800 relay race during Friday's Regional meet at Charlotte High School.
PUNTA GORDA — Sidney Rootz will head to next week’s Class 3A state track and field championships as Charlotte’s lone automatic qualifier following the Region 3A-3 meet Friday at Charlotte High.
Thursday, Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay competed in the Region 2A-3 meet where Pirates senior Tyler Wadsworth made a splash and the Mantas dominated the high jump.
Rootz won the javelin event with a toss of 104-2 feet (31.75 meters). The top two placers in each event in each region earn automatic berths to the state meet with the remainder of the field filled by at-large bids of the next best times and distances.
On the boys’ side, Brayan Augustin and Matthew Kelly will wait to see if their names are called for at-large bids. Augustin finished fourth in the high jump while Kelly was fifth in the pole vault.
On the girls’ side Adaora Edeoga will wait to see if her fourth-place showing in the shot put was good enough for an invite.
At-large bids will be determined by TFRRS Florida on Saturday.
On Thursday, Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay each had some strong showings at the Region 2A-3 meet in Davenport. At-large bids were verified Friday morning.
Wadsworth qualified for state in three running events, by winning the 800 (1:55.57), finishing second in the 1600 (4:16.02) and earning an at-large bid with in the 3200 (10:02.78). His times in the 800 and 1600 set new school records.
Daunte Douglas reached state by winning the long jump (21-10.25) and earning an at-large bid in the triple jump (42-5.5). Lashawn Powell joined Douglas in both events by finishing second in the triple jump (42-6.75) and getting an at-large bid in the long jump (20-11.75).
Lemon Bay’s boys and girls each swept the two automatic bids in the high jump. Riley Willis (6-1.5) and Jace Huber (6-1.5) took the boys’ event while Natalee Brown (5-1.75) and Presley Engelauf (5-1.75) took first and second in the girls’ event.
Engelauf also snared an automatic invite with a second-place finish in the javelin (108-5). Brown nabbed an at-large bid in the triple jump (35-1).
Two other Mantas picked up automatic bids – Sierra Blaney won the discus with a toss of 95-1 while Olivia Becker took second (88-5).
