Keimar Richardson thought he had all the motivation he needed for this upcoming football season.
The defensive end/tight end, who has what coach Bumper Hay calls “Division-I talent,” has yet to lock down a scholarship.
His junior season ended in disappointment when the Bulldogs dropped their regular season finale to Hardee, eliminating them from playoff contention.
And finally, this past offseason, he saw three of his DeSoto County teammates — Ethan Redden (Charlotte), Nelson Daniels (Charlotte) and Jakeemis Pelham (Port Charlotte) — transfer to other schools.
Then Richardson experienced a tragedy that put everything else into perspective.
One day in late June, Richardson’s mother, KeAsha Davis, came home sick from work. Within a week she had tested positive for the coronavirus and was hospitalized. Shortly after, on July 3, she passed away.
“She was an angel,” Joe Davis, Richardson’s father and a Bulldogs assistant coach, said of his late wife. “(Keimar) takes after her. She never did anything to say, ‘Hey, look at me.’ She did things to help other people. Her jobs were community service type of jobs.
“Working from the APD (Arcadia Police Department) working with juvenile jails, working with children and families, to her last job, working at the food bank.”
At first glance, the 6-foot-5, 243 pound Richardson might not appear to reflect his mother's gentle spirit. After all, he's always been an imposing presence on the football field and the basketball court.
Those who have gotten to know him over his past three years are familiar with the contrast of Richardson on and off the field. A relentless mauler in games, but a friendly and humble player at practice, his teammates know what to expect from Richardson on Friday nights.
“I thought he was way bigger than everyone else, but then I got to know him, and he’s a cool dude,” fellow defensive end Mike Williams said. “That man is a beast, though. I’ll give him that. They double team him a lot. Sometimes that double team doesn’t even work, though. I’ve seen teams throw a triple team at him.
“I tried to block him once in practice, but that didn’t work.”
One of the Bulldogs’ best defensive players in 2019, Division-I universities have been contacting Hay “almost every day,” with inquiries about Richardson, he said with a smile.
Tell that to just about any other high school football player, and it might go to their heads.
“I don’t even know how many sacks I had last year,” Richardson said.
“You had 12 last year, and I’d assume you want to have more this year,” Hay added.
“I had 12? I thought I had like 15,” Richardson quipped back. “It sure felt like 15. It’s all the same, though.”
After coming up a game short of the playoffs last season, Richardson and his teammates are hoping to go out with a district title this year.
For now, though, he's merely hoping for one last chance to play — fueled with more motivation than he’s ever needed.
“He hasn’t been talking about it,” Davis said of how Keimar handled his mother’s death. “He’s been keeping to himself, pretty much. He hasn’t released his feelings about it yet, but if we have a football season, there’s gonna be trouble for some people because that’s where he releases all his anger.”
