The numbers from this year’s wrestling state championships are staggering. Here are just a few:
One school sent 10 wrestlers to Kissimmee. Another sent nine. Four wrestlers won state titles. Fourteen stood on the podium. One wrestler became just the seventh in state history to win five state titles.
And, of course, one school won it all.
Charlotte’s third-ever state championship occurred in a storybook fashion, thanks to the contributions from everyone in its 10-wrestler contingent. When Lucas Willis – the most successful wrestler in school history – won his fifth consecutive state title, Charlotte clinched the team title.
Andrew Austin’s second state title moments earlier had put Willis in position to win it all for the Tarpons. The Charlotte duo make up two-thirds of this year’s Wrestler of the Year finalists.
Lance Schyck, Lemon Bay’s living ode to perseverance, is the third finalist after capping an undefeated season with his state title – all done on a torn anterior cruciate ligament that required surgery at season’s end.
Schyck will return for his senior season as the tip of the spear for a rising Manta Rays program that will return just about everyone among the nine wrestlers it sent to Kissimmee.
There’s more – the Taranto family had a great weekend for Venice. Port Charlotte’s two-person contingent made an epic amount of noise and North Port’s program laid a promising foundation for its future.
In summary: It was a tremendous year for wrestling in our area. On to The Daily Sun’s loaded first and second teams:
FIRST TEAM
ANDREW AUSTIN
Charlotte, junior
Going into the state tournament, Austin knew exactly what needed to be done in order to repeat a state champion.
“There’s one kid I’ve been working for all year,” he said. I lost to him at the Knockout and lost to him at the Gene Gorman.”
That kid was Jesuit’s Brandon Basile, the only wrestler to have beaten Austin as he rampaged through the 126-pound division.
“That’s really my mindset,” Austin said. “I’m in tunnel vision right now. I feel my confidence and where I’m at, mentally. I’m unstoppable. I don’t see him beating me again.”
Austin was indeed unstoppable and the undefeated Basile was defeated.
Austin outpointed Basile 6-5 in a thriller to win the state title and finished his season 42-2.
LANCE SCHYCK
Lemon Bay, junior
Heading into regionals, the 182-pound Schyck had found peace and a silver lining in dealing the entire season with a torn ACL.
“I’m wrestling the best I’ve ever wrestled. I’m wrestling way better than I did when I made the state finals last year,” he said. “I’m making the best of what I’ve got and it’s paying off. Last year, I was very – I wouldn’t say one-dimensional because I made it to the state finals – but a lot of my shots were very predictable and the same. … Because of this, I had to integrate other things.”
Schyck capped an undefeated season (39-0) with a gritty performance at the Class 1A state tournament. He outlasted Somerset Academy’s Sean Concepcion for a 4-3 decision in the quarterfinals, pinned Palm Bay’s Alexzander Owens in the semis, then outpointed American Heritage’s Joseph Nicolosi, 9-5, to win the title.
In so doing, he joined his father, Lemon Bay coach Mike Schyck, as a Manta Rays state champion.
LUCAS WILLIS
Charlotte, senior
There are no sure things in wrestling, but Willis is about as close to death and taxes as there is in the world’s oldest sport.
He entered the state championships as the overwhelming favorite in the 160-pound class and he left nothing but wreckage in his wake. He won three of four matches in a combined 96 seconds. In the title match, he dispatched Jesuit’s Sergio Desiante in 64 seconds.
This year’s triumph made Willis (34-2) just the seventh wrestler in state history to win five titles. He also surpassed his coach, Evan Robinson, to become Charlotte’s first four-time champion.
In the end, though, Willis found himself reveling in his team’s overall achievement as much as anything he accomplished on his own.
“It was just about preparedness and Coach Robinson drilling it into our head it was just another tournament and to go out there and have fun,” he said. “Look at what happens once they learn how to have fun? We win state titles.”
NATHANIEL BOX
Charlotte, sophomore
The heavyweight emerged late in the season for Charlotte and came on strong when the Tarpons needed him most. He finished third in the region, then went on an unexpected run at the state tournament, reaching the third-place match before falling to Westside’s Ray Bolden. He finished the season 40-10.
ISAAC CHURCH
Charlotte, junior
The 132-pounder capped his junior campaign with a 42-5 record, going the distance before losing a 9-3 decision to Palmetto Ridge’s Brennan Van Hoecke in the state title match. Church also finished second in the Captain Archer earlier in the season and posted a fourth-place finish in the Knockout Classic.
CAMREN FRENCH
Charlotte, freshman
The 106-pound French was another midseason surprise for the Tarpons and he came on strong at season’s end, finishing fifth at the state tournament and ending the year with a 16-5 record.
KOEN HOFFMAN
Port Charlotte, sophomore
The Pirates’ 152-pounder flashed his potential at season’s end by finishing third at the region tournament, then advancing to the third-place match at the state championship. He wound up going 4-2 in Kissimmee and should enter his junior season with high expectations after finishing 2021 with a 34-6 mark.
DOMINIC JOYCE
North Port, sophomore
The 170-pound region champion established himself as a terror for years to come with a monster sophomore campaign that saw him finish a whopping 47-3. After crushing all comers at the region tournament, Joyce roared through his first three rounds at the Class 3A state championships. He won each on pins before losing a hard-fought 7-5 decision to South Dade’s Joshua Swan in the title match.
OKTEN LOGUE
Port Charlotte, junior
The 195-pounder set himself up for an exciting senior season after a big showing at the state tournament. After falling to Harmony’s Juan Gomez in the quarterfinals, Logue won three consecutive consolation matches to reach the third-place bout. There, he avenged that quarterfinal loss by defeating Gomez, 10-4. He finished the season with a 35-7 record.
PATRICK NOLAN
Charlotte, junior
When Nolan was upset in the state quarterfinals, the road to the podium become a long one. No matter – the 113-pounder mauled three consecutive opponents via pins, then posted an 8-0 major decision over Lincoln’s Elijah Hendley to finish third and end his season with a 35-4 mark. His 23 team points positioned the Tarpons’ four title contenders to bring home the team crown.
CODY RICE
Charlotte, senior
Other than Willis, there might not have been another wrestler on the Tarpons that was considered as sure a title lock as Rice – due in part to his talent and work ethic and perhaps in equal measure because the entire team wanted it for him. He got the job done in typical workman-like fashion, earning decisions in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds before outlasting Countryside’s Brian Burburija, 5-2, in the title match. The ensuing celebration was YouTube worthy as Rice finished his senior year with a 43-3 record.
BLAINE TARANTO
Venice, sophomore
Taranto was a steady force throughout the season for Venice, dropping just three matches during the regular season before finishing second at the region tournament. He won his first match at the state championships before falling into the consolation bracket, but once there, he rallied to win the fifth-place match with a second-round pin of Timber Creek’s Trenton Dominguez.
BRYCE TARANTO
Venice, senior
The elder of the Taranto brothers ended his career in style, parlaying a third-place finish in the region tournament into a second-place showing at the state championships. In both cases, the 120-pounder ran into Osceola’s Cooper Haase. At the region tournament, he fell to Haase in the quarterfinals, but ran it back through the consolation bracket to take third. He finished the season 21-4.
QUINN WHITE
North Port, senior
After placing second at the region tournament, the Bobcats’ 145-pounder won his first match at the state tournament and would eventually land on the podium with a sixth-place finish. White capped his career with a 44-8 senior campaign.
COACH OF THE YEAR
EVAN ROBINSON
Charlotte
After two superb seasons ended in heartbreak, Charlotte finally broke through to win the school’s first state title in 24 years. Robinson’s crew totaled 153.5 points to win the Class 2A crown. A three-time state champion for the Tarpons during his wrestling days, Robinson joined George Sansone and Bill Hoke as a title-winning Tarpon coach and has the Tarpons positioned to make another title run in 2022.
SECOND TEAM
CHASE ALDEN, Lemon Bay, sophomore: The 170-pounder’s run to the region title match will be remembered after he reached the final by pinning Tenoroc’s Nick Haworth with just 24 seconds remaining while trailing 7-3. He finished the year 43-16 after winning a consolation match at state.
LOUIS BALDOR, Lemon Bay, senior: The 195-pounder will leave the Manta Rays program in better shape than he found it after reaching the state tournament on the heels of a fourth-place showing at regionals. He finished his career with a 49-10 campaign.
JUSTIN BRADY, Lemon Bay, sophomore: The 132-pounder reached the third round of consolation at the state championships after earning a 3rd-place finish in the region meet. He finished the season with a 45-13 record.
CALEB CORRIDINO, Lemon Bay, junior: The 145-pounder won the region crown by pinning previously unbeaten Mateo Villalobos. He finished the season 40-13.
THOMAS CRONE, Venice, junior: The 113-pounder finished second at the region tournament and won a pair of matches at the state championships, finishing 32-10 on the year.
VINCENT DONATELLE, North Port, freshman: An overtime loss in the second round of consolation at the state meet should have the 160-pound Donatelle hungry to achieve greater heights in 2022. He finished the year 38-6.
BIAGGIO FRATTARELLI, Charlotte, junior: The 220-pounder earned a trip to state after finishing fourth in the regional round and finished the year 24-9.
JOHNATHON HARTSIKOV, Lemon Bay, junior: The 126-pounder shook off a region quarterfinal loss and rallied for a fourth-place finish, earning a trip to the state meet in the process. He finished the season 30-19.
LOGAN KELLY, Lemon Bay, freshman: The 113-pounder finished his season on a high note, reaching the state tournament after scoring a third-place finish in the region meet. He finished the year 34-18.
CAEL NEWTON, Charlotte, sophomore: The latest in the line from a wrestling family, Newton finished third in the regionals to earn a trip to state. He finished 32-7 in the 182-pound class.
CHASE RUIZ, Charlotte, junior: The 152-pounder finished fourth at the region tournament, then reached the second consolation round at the state championships to cap a 24-17 season.
AUSTIN WERDEN, Lemon Bay, freshman: The 152-pounder capped a 42-17 campaign by reaching the second round of consolation at the state tournament. He reached Kissimmee by finishing fourth at the region meet.
GANNON WERTZ, North Port, junior: The 138-pound Wertz reached the third round of the consolation bracket at the state tournament following a third-place showing in the region meet. He finished the season 37-5.
GAGE WIGGINS, Venice, freshman: The 126-pounder earned a trip to the state meet with a fourth-place finish in the region tournament, ending the year with a 34-10 record.
