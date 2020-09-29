It was just one of those nights at Port Charlotte High. Things worsened with each passing game on Monday night for the Pirates’ volleyball team, resulting in a 25-20, 25-21, 25-12 loss against Riverdale.
The starting libero was out and coach Christine Burkhart had made a few more personnel changes, forcing the Pirates to work on their communication. The results were mixed and the bottom dropped out during the second game when Riverdale landed a series of service aces that put the Pirates in a hole they couldn’t dig out of.
The loss snapped a modest, three-match winning streak that had come on the heels of a 10-match losing streak.
It led to a long postgame meeting for a team that had slipped to 5-11 on the season. The record does not reflect Port Charlotte’s overall talent as much as it reveals a strategy many volleyball coaches are employing this season.
“I keep telling the girls our season is our practice. Nothing matters until districts,” Burkhart said.
District tournaments are two weeks away and, as Burkhart said, they are everything. The top two teams from each tournament advance to regionals. The regular season truly is a warmup.
“The girls, mentally, have a good attitude about it,” Burkhart said. “Of course they are competitive, of course they want to win, but they understand if we are getting better, if we are learning things about ourselves, if we’re seeing weaknesses we have to fix, then it is serving its purpose.”
Port Charlotte has not lost a match to a team with a losing record this season. Those opponents are an aggregate 96-43. In one stretch, the Pirates played four consecutive opponents currently ranked in MaxPreps’ state Top 25.
“Do I think that most of the matches that we’ve played, we probably should have won? Were there mental errors it there? Yeah,” Burkhart said. “That’s something we have to fix and it’s something they have to recognize in themselves – what they can do better so that they can become mentally stronger.”
Therein is the rub. Bearing down as the season enters its stretch run can be incredibly difficult, especially on the Pirates’ seniors. College applications must be filled out, test scores must pass muster, coursework must be completed. During Monday’s meeting, one of the players admitted to Burkhart that an upcoming test was on her mind while on the court.
“You have all of this going on, plus on top of that you are on a team that’s expected to be in a Final Four again,” Burkhart said. “These are girls that have so much going on that sometimes they can’t sort everything out.”
Six matches remain on the Pirates’ schedule. Four of them are rematches with teams that defeated Port Charlotte during their losing streak. Six opportunities to work out the kinks and get their minds right for the six-team district tournament.
“It’s about devoting ourselves and getting into the zone of volleyball, really just asking for two hours a day to just laser-focus on the game,” Burkhart said. “If you try to just play volleyball, you can’t be selfish when you step on that court. Everything else has got to disappear and you have to focus on your job.
“It’s a good lesson in life,” Burkhart added. “You’re going to have a lot going on in your life the older you get. If they can figure it out in the next month and a half of volleyball, they can take that with them in life.”
E-mail: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
