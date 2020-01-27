Sun preps logo

Boys basketball

DeSoto County at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

North Port at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.

Oasis at Venice, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Oasis at Venice, 6 p.m.

Lemon Bay at Cardinal Mooney, 6 p.m.

Avon Park at DeSoto, 6 p.m.

Estero at Port Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

North Fort Myers at Venice, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments