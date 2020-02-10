Sun preps logo

Boys basketball district quarterfinals

Lemon Bay at Gibbs, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball district semifinals

McKeel Academy/Mulberry at DeSoto County, 5:30 p.m.

Lakeside Christian/Canterbury at Community Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer regional quarterfinals

Largo at Venice, 7 p.m.

Cypress Lake at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.

North Port at St. Petersburg, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Mariner at Lemon Bay, 3:30 p.m.

Venice at Out-of-Door-Academy, 4 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments