Sun preps logo

Boys basketball

Port Charlotte at North Port, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball district semifinals

Imagine at Cardinal Mooney, 6 p.m.

If DeSoto wins on Monday, at McKeel Academy, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer district semifinals

Bayshore at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer district semifinals

North Port at Sarasota, 7 p.m.

Braden River at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Palmetto at Venice (Senior Night), 6 p.m.

