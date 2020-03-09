Baseball
North Port at Sarasota, 7 p.m.
Port Charlotte at Booker, 7 p.m.
Fort Myers at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
College baseball
North Charlotte Regional Park unless otherwise noted
Saint Joe’s at West Point, 11 a.m.
La Roche College at Swarthmore College, Noon at South County Regional Park
Marietta College at Pitt Bradford, 1 p.m.
Baldwin Wallace at Butler, 3 p.m.
Ohio Wesleyan at La Roche College, 4 p.m. at South County Regional Park
College of Wooster at Bridgewater State, 6 p.m.
Softball
Riverdale at Venice, 7 p.m.
Charlotte vs. Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m.
Port Charlotte vs. Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Venice girls at Bayshore, 3:15 p.m.
Boys volleyball
Venice at Berkeley Prep, 6 p.m.
