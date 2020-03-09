Baseball

North Port at Sarasota, 7 p.m.

Port Charlotte at Booker, 7 p.m.

Fort Myers at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

College baseball

North Charlotte Regional Park unless otherwise noted

Saint Joe’s at West Point, 11 a.m.

La Roche College at Swarthmore College, Noon at South County Regional Park

Marietta College at Pitt Bradford, 1 p.m.

Baldwin Wallace at Butler, 3 p.m.

Ohio Wesleyan at La Roche College, 4 p.m. at South County Regional Park

College of Wooster at Bridgewater State, 6 p.m.

Softball

Riverdale at Venice, 7 p.m.

Charlotte vs. Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m.

Port Charlotte vs. Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Venice girls at Bayshore, 3:15 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Venice at Berkeley Prep, 6 p.m.

