Boys basketball
DeSoto at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.
North Port at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Lemon Bay at Riverdale, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Imagine at Canterbury, 5:30 p.m.
Community Christian at DeSoto, 6 p.m.
Riverview at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Riverdale at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Lemon Bay at DeSoto, 5:30 p.m.
Mariner at North Port, 7 p.m.
Sarasota at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Girls weightlifting
DeSoto at Martiner, 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.