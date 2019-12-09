Sun preps logo

Boys basketball

DeSoto at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.

North Port at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Lemon Bay at Riverdale, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Imagine at Canterbury, 5:30 p.m.

Community Christian at DeSoto, 6 p.m.

Riverview at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Riverdale at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Lemon Bay at DeSoto, 5:30 p.m.

Mariner at North Port, 7 p.m.

Sarasota at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Girls weightlifting

DeSoto at Martiner, 5:30 p.m.

