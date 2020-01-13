Sun preps logo

Boys basketball

Lehigh at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Lemon Bay at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Ida Baker at North Port, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Port Charlotte at Lehigh, 7:30 p.m.

Venice at Palmetto, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Charlotte at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.

Imagine at Manatee, 7 p.m.

North Port at DeSoto, 7:30 p.m.

Venice at Lehigh, 7:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments