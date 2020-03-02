Sun preps logo

Baseball

DeSoto County at Evangelical Christian, 6 p.m.

Venice at Sarasota, 7 p.m.

Cardinal Mooney at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.

Estero at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Bishop Verot, 7 p.m.

College basketball

Games at North Charlotte Regional Park unless otherwise noted

Villanova University at Western Michigan University, Noon

Bluffton University at Misericordia University, Noon at South County Regional Park

St. John’s University at North Central College, 1 p.m.

Bluffton University at Misericordia University, 3 p.m. at South County Regional Park

NCRP-10 St. John’s University JV at North Central College JV, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Venice girls at Riverdale, 7 p.m.

Softball

Venice at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Port Charlotte vs. Ida Baker, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Sarasota at Venice, 3:15 p.m.

Charlotte at Lemon Bay girls, 3:30 p.m.

Lemon Bay boys at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Venice at Brooks DeBartolo, 6 p.m.

