Baseball
DeSoto County at Evangelical Christian, 6 p.m.
Venice at Sarasota, 7 p.m.
Cardinal Mooney at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.
Estero at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Bishop Verot, 7 p.m.
College basketball
Games at North Charlotte Regional Park unless otherwise noted
Villanova University at Western Michigan University, Noon
Bluffton University at Misericordia University, Noon at South County Regional Park
St. John’s University at North Central College, 1 p.m.
Bluffton University at Misericordia University, 3 p.m. at South County Regional Park
NCRP-10 St. John’s University JV at North Central College JV, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Venice girls at Riverdale, 7 p.m.
Softball
Venice at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Port Charlotte vs. Ida Baker, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Sarasota at Venice, 3:15 p.m.
Charlotte at Lemon Bay girls, 3:30 p.m.
Lemon Bay boys at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball
Venice at Brooks DeBartolo, 6 p.m.
