Evening storms canceling games are almost a tradition for high school football in Florida, but that could soon be a thing of the past for Sarasota County.
Beginning with Riverview High School this summer and Sarasota High next summer, the county plans to renovate each of its five high schools — Riverview, Sarasota, North Port, Booker and Venice — with rubberized tracks and artificial turf football fields, joining Collier County as the only counties in the state with such facilities.
“We’ve been working on it for several years,” Sarasota County athletic director James Slaton said of the coming renovations. “It’s been in the process and we’ve been working with the district and working with budgeting.
“From a maintenance perspective, we figured it would be beneficial for everybody.”
There isn’t a concrete schedule as to when each school will receive these upgrades, but the current plan is to complete work on one school per summer for the next five years. Despite a guaranteed timeline, the upgrades will be given out primarily based on need, Slaton said.
Riverview, for instance, plays on a football field three feet below the flood plain and the Rams have had to cancel several games due to unplayable conditions.
“It’s been a big project we’ve been working on for a long time, so it’s exciting to see Riverview underway,” Slaton said. “We take on so much water down here that it gets tough to play on sometimes. Riverview was literally in a pond. So we’ve had to build their (field) up about three feet.
“Any time it rained there it was like playing in a bowl of mud.”
The low elevation of the Ram Bowl is what prompted the county to begin there — as Riverview’s field is the only one that needs to be raised. The county is addressing other schools based on who needs what. By this time next year, Sarasota High will be under construction as a turf field and rubberized track are added.
North Port is also in need of both a new track and a turf field, while Booker and Venice already have rubberized tracks — presumably moving them to the back of the line.
“I think Venice is like five years out,” Indians football coach John Peacock said. “I’m not positive on that, but it’s what I’m hearing. We look to be the last ones getting it, but we have one of the nicest fields in the state.”
Along with weather concerns, some studies have found that turf fields help to minimize injury to athletes. Without mud, divots and torn up grass, athletes have to worry less about their footing.
Though some schools like Venice don’t have many issues with rain or a torn up field, adding a turf field will still work in the Indians’ favor.
“I think the biggest benefit is being able to practice on it all year round and not have to worry about putting wear and tear on it,” Peacock said. “Being able to practice in our stadium is going to be a benefit for our team.
“Just by the natural surroundings. Like if you’re practicing in your home basketball court, you become familiar with everything such as the depth perception. It’ll be the same for us with quarterbacks and receivers.”
