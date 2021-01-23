After clawing its way back into the game in the second half, turnovers and rushed shots doomed North Port to its eight consecutive defeat Saturday at the Wally Keller Classic.
Riverdale outlasted the Bobcats, 46-38, behind a decisive fourth quarter run just after North Port had gained its first lead since early in the second quarter.
“Defensively, keeping them to 46 points was good,” North Port coach Ryan Power said. “I thought their press got to us a little bit early, but we beat it in the second half. In the fourth quarter, the turnovers – I credit Riverdale for playing hard – but the turnovers in the fourth quarter were self-inflicted.”
And the second quarter.
North Port held a 12-9 advantage early in the second quarter when a series of turnovers and fouls while battling Riverdale’s press triggered a 10-0 Raiders run that would have been worse had they not missed four free throws.
In all, North Port committed 11 turnovers during the period to fall behind, 24-18, at the break.
The Bobcats cracked the code after intermission and gradually clawed back into the game. They took a 35-33 lead on Jackson Kinker’s 3-point basket with 6:14 to play, but Riverdale responded immediately at the other end with an Anthony Paulino trey to retake the lead.
“We made one, they made one, so of course our guys wanted to shoot another one,” Power said. “Instead, we should have gone down, got a good possession, get the lead back and go from there.”
A rushed shot, followed by three consecutive possessions that ended in turnovers triggered Riverdale’s game-clinching 11-0 run.
Paulino finished with a game-high 22 points. Antonio Paulino added 12 for the Raiders, who improved to 8-7.
North Port (6-12) was led by Jalen Brown’s 10 points. Kevin Riley added 9 and Dylan Almeyda grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds. The Bobcats also finished with 23 turnovers.
“They were unforced turnovers, just a little double-dribble or a travel,” Power said. “We just need a little more mental focus to finish a game out.”
The good news for North Port is the return of starting senior point guard Justin Barolette is imminent. Barolette was cleared to return to practice on Monday after missing time with an injured knee.
North Port will travel to Charlotte on Wednesday.
Keller named Riley and Anthony Paulino the game’s MVPs.
