ARCADIA – Coming into the season, DeSoto County coach Darrel Nicklow knew putting points on the board was going to be a struggle, but the Bulldogs wouldn’t fail due to a lack of effort.
In Monday’s season-opener against rival Hardee, the effort indeed was there, but turnovers plagued the Bulldogs throughout the night in a 60-46 loss.
The defeat snapped a three-game win streak against the Wildcats, which came after eight consecutive Hardee wins in the long rivalry.
“We played really tough, but we just came up on the short end of the stick,” Nicklow said. “Good game, I like the effort, but we need to make the extra pass here and there and we’ll be OK.”
DeSoto’s turnovers mostly came from poor ballhandling and dribbling into double teams. The Bulldogs committed 23 turnovers, including eight in the first quarter, when they were otherwise going toe-to-toe with Hardee.
DeSoto’s best chance to flip the game came just after halftime. Kiemar Richardson willed his team back into the contest, scoring six consecutive points to pull the Bulldogs within 32-30, but Hardee responded with its most dominant stretch of the night, going on a 10-2 run to push its lead to 42-32.
The Bulldogs would never get closer than seven points the rest of the way.
Richardson finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Chris Sanders added eight points and seven rebounds as DeSoto outrebounded Hardee, 30-25.
Despite the rash of turnovers, the Bulldogs also forced Hardee into 16 turnovers by rotating through man, 1-2-2 and 2-3 defenses.
“I was just trying to speed them up a little bit,” Nicklow said. “They’re picking it up best they can.”
Parker Sasser led Hardee with 20 points. KeVarius White had 16 and Myron Refoure added 11.
“There was some poor execution, but our kids are always going to play hard and I like the effort,” Nicklow said. “They did a great job tonight with that.”
The Bulldogs will be back in action with two games in two days, playing host to Oasis on Thursday and Community Christian on Friday.
