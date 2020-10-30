Carol City looked like a team playing its second game of the season.
Unfortunately for Port Charlotte, so did the Pirates.
The visiting Chiefs, whose season began just last week after a long delay, pulled away in the second half for a 32-14 win made possible by six Pirates turnovers.
Carol City was the surprise opponent for Port Charlotte when Braden River backed out of Friday’s scheduled game due to coronavirus-related protocols. That news came down Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, Carol City was on the slate and an hour after that, Port Charlotte was cramming for a perennial powerhouse from the East Coast.
Port Charlotte drew first blood and led 7-6 at halftime. It could have been worse, but Port Charlotte intercepted Carol City at the Pirates 2. It could have been better, too, but Logan Rogers was picked off for the first of four times on the ensuing drive, at the Carol City 2.
Port Charlotte scored just after intermission on a 45-yard touchdown strike from Rogers to Solomon Luther, but that would be the last time the Pirates found the end zone as Carol City’s superior size asserted itself and the Port Charlotte defense wilted.
Key plays: Alex Perry scored the game’s first points on a 22-yard touchdown catch on a 4th-and-2. … Edd Guerrier picked off a Carol City pass in the end zone to prevent another score. … Diego Espinoza-Gabaldon was the one who came up with the first-half interception at the Carol City 2. He returned it 55 yards.
What it means: Port Charlotte’s regular season ended with a thud. The heartbreaking loss to Charlotte, along with this setback, closes out the Pirates’ season at 5-3. They have next week off before playing Palmetto Ridge on Nov. 13 in the first round of the playoffs.
Key stats: Rogers had a rough night, finishing 8 of 21 passing with the four interceptions and 202 yards. … Solomon Luther had 5 receptions for 124 yards. … Alex Perry had 3 catches for 78 yards. Guerrier provided a late spark with 3 carries for 46 yards.
