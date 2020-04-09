After one of the best seasons in program history, two Charlotte High boys soccer players were rewarded with selections to the United Soccer Coaches Association Florida All-Star team.
Keeper Gavin Pennell and forward David Lawson helped spur the Tarpons to a 13-3-5 record this season.
Lawson tied for the team lead with six goals, but was far and away the top assist man with 12. Pennell has been a lockdown keeper for Charlotte and holds every single-season and career record for the school, including 15 shutouts (seven this year). He was also a finalist for for Sun Player of the Year.
"Gavin is one of the most generous and thoughtful players I have coached," Charlotte coach Greg Winkler said. "He always has time to help underclassman, he always has an encouraging word for his teammates, yet he drives himself and holds himself to a very high standard.
"The work rate, the unselfish play, and the character David brought to this team in a time when we were working on changing a culture. David carried our midfield this season and lead by example."
Pennell received the honor as a junior as well and was happy to go back-to-back to cap his career.
"When my coach told me I got this award I was just sitting in bed doing online school work," Pennell said. "I was in total shock when I found out. Normally recognition for goalies falls well short of others, so I had no clue that this was coming."
