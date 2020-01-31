Mason Schilling has already guaranteed herself a chance to play soccer at the next level with Bemidji State University, but the next few weeks are what the senior forward is most excited about.
For three straight years, Schilling and the seniors on the Venice girls soccer team have felt the sting of defeat to end each season.
After getting knocked out in the regional quarterfinals in 2017 and 2018, it seemed as though 2019 would be different — with the Lady Indians going undefeated in the regular season and earning a top-5 national ranking at one point. However, the team was dealt a stunning loss on penalty kicks in the regional championship, ending another season in defeat.
With some of the team’s best players — Kat Jordan, Jamie Gerhart-Searles and Schilling — set to graduate this spring, the urgency to win a state championship has never been higher.
“It’s definitely been a motivating factor for me, and I know for the rest of the girls, too,” Schilling said of losing in regionals for three years in a row. “We have a main goal of getting to states and winning the first title for this school.”
Playing the toughest schedule in Florida, according to MaxPreps, Schilling has scored a team-high 13 goals with 7 assists as she’s helped lead the team to a 9-3-2 record and a No. 10 ranking in the nation.
Though her speed, finesse and decision-making are all key factors in her ability to seemingly score at will, she’s grown into a player whose efforts extend far beyond the field, too.
“She’s the ultimate teammate,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said. “She stands behind her teammates and is always there to cheer them on. She’s caring, she’s a good student and she’s always involved in any extra curricular activities that we have.”
On the field, it’s hard to find anyone tougher than Schilling.
Several times this season she has been on the bad end of a collision, but what often follows is a wave to her coaching staff and a thumbs up as she continues to play.
It’s a mentality that’s worn off on her teammates.
“Her ferocity on the field is second to none,” Bolyard said. “She doesn’t say it, but she will put the team on her back. It’s been unbelievable what she’s done. Whether she’s 90 percent or 50 percent, she’s not coming off the field.
“You go and watch these men’s leagues and these guys will dive and flop and cry on the field. You’ll never see her do that. She gets hit and she keeps going. It’s that unspoken leadership.”
Like most kids, Schilling began playing soccer when she was young — around 4 years old — but she also was a state champion gymnast. Eventually, she had to narrow her focus, and she felt that soccer gave her the best chance at a college scholarship.
“When I just started playing soccer, I said, ‘Uncle Jimmy, one day I’m gonna play for you,’” Schilling said she told family friend and Bemidji State women’s soccer coach Jim Stone. “It was just a joke, but then eventually through all these years I was blessed enough to be able to commit there.”
Along the way, she’s played club soccer with Jordan on the Tampa Bay United of Elite Clubs National League, competed in track and field for Venice, and grown to become a captain for the varsity girls soccer team.
But even though there will be more soccer in Schilling’s future no matter what happens when the playoffs begin on Monday vs. Sarasota at Powell-Davis Stadium, there is little more important to her — or her teammates — than winning together one last time.
“When she gets on the field, she’s not there to be an individual, she’s truly there for the team,” junior midfielder Rachel Dalton said of Schilling. “She’s an amazing teammate and friend. She’s very humble, she never talks about how talented she is. She’s the sweetest girl you’ll ever meet.
“I believe that this is our year because of her and the other seniors. They are key parts of this team and I’m really excited to see what we can do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.