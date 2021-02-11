After several dual meets, a county meet, a district meet and a regional meet, the North Port girls weightlifting team heads into the state tournament undefeated.
It’s been unlike any year that sixth-year coach Wayne Skelton has seen for his lifters. Nine Bobcats — and eight lifters from Venice— will compete in the 3A state tournament at St. Cloud High School in St. Cloud.
Charlotte and Port Charlotte will send a combined 16 lifters to compete in the 2A state meet, also on Saturday at St. Cloud High School. Lemon Bay and DeSoto County, both 1A schools, will send a combined 15 lifters to compete at Suwannee High in Live Oak today.
“We’ve won every meet we’ve been in, and we try not to talk about that,” North Port coach Wayne Skelton said. “We just try to get better every time.
“I’ve never, ever had a group that relished training and worked as hard as this group has.”
Leading North Port are the Atwood twins — Tristain (154-pound weight class) and Madison (169-pound weight class) — along with Katarina Wilburn (119-pound weight class) and Shantay Reid (unlimited weight class).
All four were regional champions, and each has a shot at placing in the top three lifters this weekend.
When it comes to the team aspect of the meet, Skelton is hoping his group can compete for a state title for the first time in his tenure as head coach — bringing more than four healthy lifters for the first time in his six years.
“We’ve never been as a close as we are now with nine people having a chance at medaling. These girls have a chance to put some points on the board, and I’m anxious to see how they do. They don’t shy away from competition. They like it a lot.”
In total, North Port will send to states: Lyndea Parker, Kaylie Beaulieu, Emalee West, Kayleigh Soler and Jarvis Aubrey along with the Atwoods, Wilburn and Reid.
Here’s how the rest of the teams look heading into this weekend’s state meet:
3A
Venice
The Indians were just behind the Bobcats in the local meets — counties, district and regional — as they’ll send one less lifter to Saturday’s state meet.
Of their eight competitors, Kylie Flaherty-Cohn and Jacey Tippman (both regional champions) should have the best chance at medaling.
In total, Venice will send to states: Sofia Dolmanet, Lauren McMahon, Julianna Courville, Maylee Lanham, Sydney Pachter and Julia Stone along with Flaherty-Cohn and Tippman.
2A
Charlotte
Tarpons coach Matt Galley said he knew it would be a rebuilding year for his team as far as depth goes, but Charlotte will still have a chance at some top individual finishes this year.
Huyen Le and Daphnie Toussaint, both regional champions, top the list.
Le will have a shot at not only winning a state title, but also breaking the state record for bench press (170 pounds) in the 101-pound weight class.
Toussaint (199-pound weight class) is coming in as a favorite to win a state title, Galley said.
Aside from Le and Toussaint, Gianna Creola (ranked sixth in the 129-pound weight class) and Jada Carter (ranked seventh in the 183-pound weight class) also have a chance to place top-six.
“The girls have done much better than we anticipated,” Galley said. “They stepped up and have gone a lot further than we expected.”
In total, Charlotte will send to states: Mariss Schuler, Abbee McCluer and Kayla Vazquez along with Le, Toussaint, Creola and Carter.
Port Charlotte
The Pirates had a strong year under first-year coach Jensen Moore — a former Tarpon — as they prepare to send nine lifters to this weekend’s state meet.
Four regional champions — Angelina Marque, Samantha Sineath, Alexa Estevez and Tara Yount — headline that group, along with Cassidy Gaw, who also has a shot at a top-six finish.
“This season has been way better than I could have ever expected,” Moore said. “The number of girls that I had come out in the first place was extremely unexpected. Everyone showed up to practice and worked their tails off.
“We expect big things out of Tara Yount. If she does what she’s capable of, (a state title) is hers.”
In total, Port Charlotte will send to states: Angelina Dabney, Samantha Hemphill, Taniya Fisher and Alexis Puga along with Marquez, Sineath, Estevez and Yount.
1A
Lemon Bay
The Mantas were one of the strongest area teams this season, sending an area-best 13 lifters to the state tournament today.
Lemon Bay is led by four regional champions — Brooke Knapp, Aydria Urshan, Tiffany Crady and Cassandra Heeg.
In total, Lemon Bay will send to states: Brooke Andrews, Bryn Atherholt, Megan Fischer, Krista Leo, Presley Engelauf, Lauren Ragazzone, Lillyanna Hernandez, Alexandra Harris and Tee’aunna Williams along with Knapp, Urshan, Crady and Heeg.
DeSoto County
The Bulldogs will be sending a pair of lifters to the state tournament today.
Erin Jones (199-pound weight class) and Ashley Jones (Unlimited weight class) are ranked, 14th and 17th, in their respective weight classes heading into the tournament.
