VENICE — Addison Ivery is just a few months into her time at Venice High, but the freshman has no problem upping the tempo.
Ivery has grown up with two older siblings that have pushed her to be aggressive, and she showcased some of that fearless play on Friday night against North Port.
The rookie point guard helped lead a quick and swarming defense that totaled 21 steals and rattled the Lady Bobcats at times in a 53-41 win at the TeePee.
“I think our defense really locks us into the game,” Ivery said. “Whenever we get a steal and a fast break, it keeps everyone into the game and keeps everyone’s energy up.
“I think we do really well with communicating on defense.”
Venice (7-3) trailed, 2-0, right away, but soon grabbed an early first quarter lead that would hold all night. It wasn’t just Ivery who made life difficult on the Bobcats (6-5).
Sophomore guard Makenna Wright led the team with seven steals while Mickey Carr forced four and Makalya Rassbach and Jayda Lanham each added two.
Freshman forward Zoe O’Leary, meanwhile, led the offense with 18 points while solidifying defense in the post with seven rebounds and five blocked shots.
“Since I’ve been here, it’s been all about defense,” Venice coach Jeremy Martin said. “If we play well on defense, we can weather some rough spots offensively.
“We’re learning, and we’re winning while we’re doing it.”
While Venice led nearly the entire game, it wasn’t always easy. After winning the turnover battle with ease in the first half, the Indians got a little sloppy in the third quarter, turning the ball over five times.
Meanwhile, Bobcats senior center Jessica Stewart sparked a run — scoring six of her 10 points to cut the deficit to 35-25 at one point.
However, Venice soon put thoughts of a comeback out of mind as it went on a run of its own led by O’Leary, Lanham, Wright and Rassbach.
Even though Venice would slump again in the fourth quarter — not scoring for the first few minutes — it wouldn’t matter as the Bobcats still couldn’t overcome the Indians’ defensive efforts.
“It’s hard to break through when you’re down by so much,” North Port coach Curtis Tillman said. “When you try to come back from that, it expends a lot of energy. The girls get tired, their legs get tired and the shots don’t fall.
“(Venice) played aggressive, but we didn’t take care of the ball. We rushed everything. We didn’t look before we passed. We just grabbed it and dribbled it instead of taking our time.”
