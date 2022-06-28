VENICE — Facing Sarasota American in the winner’s bracket of its district tournament on Monday, the 10-11-12 Venice All-Stars were winning, 2-0, in the top of the fourth inning when a nearby storm crept too close for comfort.
It would be more than 24 hours until the two teams resumed play at Chuck Reiter Park as a second storm delayed the start of Tuesday’s game, as well, but Venice was hardly fazed.
Venice surrendered its lead briefly before seizing it right back with a five-run rally on the way to a 9-4 win.
“It was super weird. In all my years of All-Stars, I’ve never had to suspend a game and come back to it,” said Venice 12U All-Stars coach Drew Danielo, whose team defeated Sarasota National, 3-1, in Saturday’s opener. “Then, the fact that everyone is ready to go at 6:30, and then we don’t start until 8, and everything is wet from the rain. It was challenging to get the game restarted and get the guys focused back in.
“Once they got the game got tied up, though, our guys tightened up and got going, which was good to see.”
With the win, Venice will play the champion of the loser’s bracket at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the district final. Sarasota American and Sarasota National will play tonight to settle the loser’s bracket.
Until Monday night’s weather delay, Venice starting pitcher Tyler Foster had quieted the Sarasota bats.
The right-handed pitcher was perfect through 3 1/3 innings before a short dribbler and a bloop to left field put two on in the fourth.
At the plate, Venice had built a lead with small ball and timely hitting.
In the bottom of the second, a stand-up double smacked to the right-center field fence put Jack Underwood on second base. An infield single from Nolan Hutchison one batter later put runners on the corners, and then a double steal drew a throw to second — with both runners sliding in safely.
In the third, a single from Foster and a walk from Jadyn Guarneri put runners on for Lucas Henry, who hit a ball to second base that wasn’t fielded cleanly, allowing Foster to score.
When the game resumed on Tuesday, however, Venice went with a bit of a different approach.
Foster had exceeded 40 pitches and was not available to throw again, so Danielo went to Henry, who allowed a pair of hits as Sarasota tied the score at 2-2.
The rally was short-lived.
In the bottom of the fourth, Venice tacked on five runs as it stretched its lead to 7-2.
An error and a walk put two runners on before a barrage of doubles — by Foster, Henry and Bleu Bielen — blew open the game.
Venice added two more runs in the fifth and Sarasota rallied for two of its own in the sixth, but relief pitcher Hayden Shroyer held off any game-changing heroics as he closed out the win.
Using a bit of creative pitch-count management — and a forced hand from a two-day game — Danielo and Venice will have each of its pitchers available for the final round at 6:30 on Thursday night at Chuck Reiter Park.
“We would have ran Tyler longer on Monday, but the way it works out, we have Tyler available and we kept Lucas under 35 pitchers, so he’s available, too,” Danielo said. “Starting Thursday I have all eight of our pitchers available. We’re in a good spot.”
