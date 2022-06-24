ENGLEWOOD — With strong pitching from Gavin Richardson and near-flawless defense, the 9-10-11 Venice Little League All-Stars made the first 15 outs seem easy against Sarasota National at the Englewood Sports Complex.
The final three outs of Thursday’s district final, however, forced the Venice players to steady their nerves as a six-run lead nearly evaporated before holding on for a 6-4 win.
Leading by two with the bases loaded and two out, Venice relief pitcher Elyjah Blankenberg stretched his glove out at the sound of contact and snared a game-saving line drive before slamming the ball down in triumph and celebrating with his teammates.
“It was definitely a pressure-cooker,” Venice 11U All-Stars coach Jason Hutchison said of the final inning. “Sam Boa pitched for us against Sarasota National last time and he shut them down. He came in (tonight) and sometimes you’re on, sometimes you’re off.
“So, I went to Elyjah, one of my other stud pitchers, and he got the job done. I have a lot of horses in the stable who can do some work.”
With the win, Venice completed a 3-0 sweep through its district championship — including a 4-0 win over North Port and an earlier 6-0 win over Sarasota National — and will continue to sectionals July 2 against opponents to be determined.
Venice and Sarasota National traded similar first innings, with each team rallying before getting gunned down at the plate.
Venice struck in the second.
Doubles from Richardson and right fielder Asher Kerker brought home the first run and a wild pitch scored Kerker, but that appeared to be all Venice would get after Shield Shaw singled, but was thrown out stealing second.
Back-to-back walks by Dorian Myers and Tripp Groseenbacher and an infield single by Andrew Preece set the table, however, for Blankenberg.
The shortstop/pitcher ripped a ball up the middle that the Sarasota shortstop couldn’t handle, bringing home two runs. After Boa earned an intentional walk, Richardson made Sarasota pay — slapping a two-run double into the right-center field gap to stretch the lead to 6-0.
“That was huge to get that little bit of cushion,” Hutchison said of his team’s second-inning rally. “But as you can see, you can get that lead and things can happen in the later innings. Sarasota started to put the pressure on us and we made a few mental errors in the field. That’s baseball. Baseball can change at any time.”
The Venice defense came up with game-changing plays even after Kerker gunned down a Sarasota would-be run-scorer in the first.
In the third, Richardson allowed a leadoff single before a fielder’s choice and a line-drive double play from second baseman Jaxson Sneed to Shaw, the first baseman, ended the inning.
Richardson and Venice did allow a run to score in the fifth — on two singles and an error — but escaped as Mason Hutchison found a foul ball just in time for the out and a throw from Boa on a groundout beat the runner by several steps.
Eventually, Richardson reached his limit of 85 pitches, finishing with two runs allowed over 5 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts.
“It’s easy when we have a big lead and I have my defense behind me,” Richardson said. “They always have my back. They’re amazing.”
With Richardson finally out of the game, Sarasota National tried to take advantage — watching several pitches go by as Boa and Blankenberg tried to find their rhythm quickly.
Luckily for Venice, Blankenberg settled in just in time to hold on.
“Every one of these players is valuable to this team. They do their job, and they do it well,” Hutchison said. “I’m very blessed to coach this group of boys.”
