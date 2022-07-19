Venice 12U

The Venice 10-11-12 All-Stars pose together with their championship banners this past weekend.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

The Venice 10-11-12 Little League All-Stars took their undefeated record on the road this past weekend to the Section 6 tournament in Lehigh Acres.

Venice's pitching stayed strong as it won both of its games — 3-0 over Stars Little League on Friday and 11-0 over Golden Gate Little League on Saturday — to secure the Section 6 title. 


