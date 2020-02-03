VENICE — Though the Sarasota Sailors girls soccer team showed Venice a defensive strategy it hadn’t seen all season, the Indians overcame minor frustrations for a convincing 8-0 win in a semifinal match of the District 6A-7 tournament Monday night.
Right from the opening kickoff at Powell-Davis Stadium, Sarasota (9-9-1) employed an offside trap against the Indians (10-3-2). While the tactic caught Venice offsides on nine occasions in the first half, the Indians eventually adjusted. Ultimately, they flexed their speed and talent advantage to great effect.
Providing much of the offense for Venice were senior co-captains Mason Schilling and Kat Jordan – each of whom scored a hat trick. Emma Mogford and Kiki Slattery provided the other goals.
“We look at any team as a great team for us. It’s all about what we work on ourselves,” said Jordan. “They held their own and gave us some things to work on.”
Mogford scored the opener at the 9-minute mark. Schilling earned the assist when she found Mogford open in the middle of the field.
Just over 14 minutes later, Schilling found another open teammate. This time it was Slattery, who took Schilling’s centering pass. Without hesitation, she drove a one-timer into the back of the Sailors’ net.
The first half scoring continued when Jordan fed Schilling in the 26th minute. Schilling promptly drilled a long boot to the back of the net for a 3-0 lead.
“They definitely put us offsides a lot, that’s for sure,” said Jordan. “At halftime we talked about the offsides trap and the way some teams play us higher, or keep us dropped so we don’t press as much. That’s something we knew we had to address in the second half.”
Added Schilling, “I think this was good preparation for us since no one has played an offsides trap against us. I think now we’ve faced all kinds of different play and that makes us more prepared for what we will see later.”
Schilling finished the first-half scoring after taking a through pass from Rachel Dalton up the middle. The captain then broke through the defense and slammed home the Indians’ fourth goal in the 30th minute.
The Indians had less time to work on things in the second half. The game ended 17 minutes early after a Jordan penalty kick invoked the mercy rule.
Jordan tallied her first two goals unassisted – both on long dribbles. On her second net bender, Jordan banked the ball off the right post.
She had a similar try in the 63rd minute when she slammed the ball off the right post. This time, the ball bounced out to Schilling who fired in the rebound. Less than a minute later, Jordan was pulled down in the box, after which she netted the game-ending shot.
“We haven’t played any local teams this year, but Sarasota has improved. They challenged us. They’re definitely going in the right direction,” said Venice coach Gary Bolyard.
Venice will play for the district championship on Thursday at home against North Port. The Lady Bobcats turned back Braden River 4-1 in the other semifinal. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.