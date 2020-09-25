SARASOTA — When Riverview and Venice matched up last year the Indians lost to the Rams for the first time in 12 years, and coach John Peacock hadn’t been able to stop thinking about the loss.
Until Friday night, at least.
Venice (3-1) used a strong defense to force a turnover on downs on the Rams’ first drive of the game — setting the tone in what would be a 35-7 Indians win at the new Ram Bowl.
“It’s been a really, really long year,” Peacock said. “There hasn’t been a day I haven’t thought about last year and how I let our team down. I’ve been ready for this game for a long time.”
Key Plays: The Venice defense allowed Riverview to march all the way down to its own 20-yard line to open the game, but didn’t fold — forcing a turnover on downs.
That was only the beginning of the Indians’ efforts on defense, though.
Venice again had a big stop when it forced another turnover on downs at its own 36-yard line and under a minute to play before halftime.
When the Rams first got the ball in the second half, they were pinned at their own 8-yard line by a punt by Marek Houston before the defense pushed them back to the 6-yard line.
Finally, Venice’s last big stop came after quarterback Colin Blazek fumbled the ball in Riverview territory. With about 10 minutes to play, Venice forced a punt — giving Riverview little time to attempt a comeback.
On offense, the Indians found success mainly through Blazek. However, their biggest offense play of the game came on a trick play. Blazek ran out to his right and tossed the ball back to Steffan Johnson, who heaved a 62-yard pass to Myles Weston for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead that would last the rest of the game.
Key Stats: Venice had several big plays like Johnson’s touchdown pass to Weston. The Indians also had touchdown passes of 21 yards to Weston Wolff and of 14 yards to Jayshon Platt — both from Blazek.
Johnson also had a 33-yard catch that set up one of Da’Marion Escort’s two touchdown runs while Weston, Wolff and Platt all added more catches of over 10 yards.
The Rams, however, couldn’t get much going. Riverview’s longest play of the game came on a 34-yard run in the first quarter. But they wouldn’t have a play go for at least 20 yards the remainder of the game.
What it means: Since a Week 1 loss to IMG Academy, the Indians have gone 3-0, outscoring their opponents 145-13. Now, it’s not a question of if Venice is good, but just how good can they be?
Quote: “We’ve never lost here. They christened the field for us tonight, I thought.” - Venice coach John Peacock on winning at the newly refurbished Ram Bowl in Riverview’s home opener.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.