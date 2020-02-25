Some teams might feel complacent after winning back-to-back state championships, but the Venice High baseball coaching staff is always thinking of new ways to motivate its players.
No public school in the history of the Florida High School Athletic Association has ever won three straight state titles, so the Indians are gunning for what they call: Mission Possible.
“We started out the year saying it’s kind of an impossible task,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said of winning three straight state championships. “Then we talked about things people thought were impossible, like breaking the 4-minute mile, building the Hoover Dam and going to the moon.
“Those were four things people thought were impossible, too. So we switched it around from Mission Impossible to Mission Possible. Obviously our goal is to go back-to-back-to-back, but it’s not an easy road.”
It will be a particularly difficult task for Venice to win another state title this year considering what they lost from 2019.
Pitchers Orion Kerkering (USF), Danny Rodriguez (FGCU) and Clay Callan (SCF) are all gone. Shortstop Kevin Dubrule (West Point) and DH Chason Rockymore (SCF) have departed as well.
However, the Indians have prepared for those losses.
Along with bringing back sidearm pitcher Jacob Faulkner, the team has groomed some of last year’s position players to take the mound.
Third baseman Reegan Jackowiak and backup second baseman Ryan Marti are expected to see a lot of innings and first baseman Aidan Corn may appear in a relief role.
The team has also brought up junior varsity reinforcements David Morgan, Ian Jensen, Cole Starck and Houston Wynne.
“We have a lot of younger pitchers and even though they haven’t seen a lot of experience during big games, I feel like they’re gonna be better than what most people think,” senior catcher and UF signee Mac Guscette said.
But while the Indians have lost much of their pitching, they retain almost their entire starting lineup. Most of the starters return leaving few positions to fill.
Second baseman Connor O’Sullivan transferred in from Cardinal Mooney with sophomore Marek Houston sliding over to short. Hunter Szewczyk replaces Rodriguez in right field.
While much of the focus will be on who Venice has to replace, it shouldn’t be forgotten who the team returns as well.
There’s Guscette at catcher and fellow UF commit Michael Robertson in center field. Theres’s playoff hero Zac Calhoon (FGCU commit) in left, sophomore Marek Houston at short, a middle-of-the-order bat at first in Aidan Corn, Reegan Jacowiak at third, and of course, the team’s only returning pitcher in Faulkner (Princeton).
“Our strength is the guys coming back,” coach Faulkner said. “Calhoon has been really good, Robertson has been outstanding. Corn at first base has been really good. Jacob Faulkner is really good, too.
“We have a good team, and it’s really gonna come together at the end, I think, because a lot of these pitchers need more experience. But I’m really happy with how they’ve done so far.”
Venice officially opened the season last week in an invitational in Miami, beating Archbishop McCarthy and North Broward Prep before dropping a close one to American Heritage.
Friday, they’ll host their first home game of the year against Calvary Christian as they begin to see if this team has what it takes to go down in history.
Breaking down the other area teams:
Charlotte Tarpons
Coach; Lavell Cudjo — 6th season
Last year: 15-10 regular season
The Tarpons were mercy-ruled by Venice, 10-0, in the district championship before losing one game later to Gulf Coast, 1-0, in the regional quarterfinals — bringing their season to an end.
Key departures: Kyle Machado, Aaron Martins, Kevin Conway and Cade Reich
It’s rare for a high school team to have four Division-I players at once, let alone have them in the same class. It will be tough to replace three go-to pitchers in Machado (FGCU), Conway (FGCU) and Reich (North Florida), but the hardest loss may be Martins (FGCU), who was a four-year starter at catcher and a middle-of-the-order bat.
Key returners: Bryce Hayse, John Dominguez, Cameron Koch, Jacob Bubb and Hal Turner
The Tarpons still have talent on their roster as experienced varsity pitchers in Koch, Dominguez and Bubb will return to anchor the rotation. Along with pitching, seniors such as Hayse and Turner are back to steady the offense.
Key newcomers: Abel Abarran, Cam Goff and John Busha
It’s unusual for freshmen to get much playing time at Charlotte, but Abarran has bucked the trend and should play early, according to Cudjo. Goff, a junior, is up from JV and will man second base while Busha, a junior, is back and expected to play left field and bat second.
Outlook: Even while losing their four top players, the Tarpons return enough talent to compete this season. The question as to how far this team will go ultimately lies in their up-and-coming pitchers, who have to replace three players who threw 89 mph or better.
But the Tarpons finally got away from defending state champion Venice, playing against teams like Island Coast and Fort Myers in the district.
North Port Bobcats
Coach: Miles Mayer — 3rd season
Last year: 12-13 regular season
The Bobcats lost to Venice, 7-0, in the district semifinals as their season came to an end.
Key departures: Ethan Krizen, Alex Partridge, Colby Chippendale and Brandon Corso
North Port didn’t have a big 2019 senior class with just four players, but each played an important role. Without them, the team will be looking to replace the starting catcher, two pitchers and two established middle-of-the-order bats.
Key returners: Trace Christmas, Jayson Zmejkoski, Lazaro Salazar, Brandon Long, Kyle Yeager and Cameron Carpenter
The Bobcats return plenty of impact players as Christmas looks to step in at catcher, Zmejkoski returns to hold down the middle of the infield and Carpenter is being counted on to take a bigger role as a pitcher.
Key newcomer: Brayden Kelly
A sophomore, Mayer said he’s expecting Kelly to pitch and hit for the Bobcats in his first season.
Outlook: With several returning players and a sophomore to watch in Kelly, there’s reasons to be optimistic about the Bobcats’ future.
However, they still play in a district with the defending state Venice along with two other perennial contenders in Sarasota and Palmetto.
Lemon Bay Manta Rays
Coach: Mel Brnovich — 1st season
Last year: 8-17 regular season
The Mantas lost in extra innings of the district championship against Lake Placid and were eliminated in extra innings of the regional quarterfinal against Lakewood.
Key departures: Tyler Kreissler, Flynn Stewart, Josh Gossett and Brandon Gielow
Lemon Bay lost a core group that made it to the final four in 2017 and the regional championship in 2018 before bowing out in the regional quarterfinal in 2019.
Key returners: John Moore, Eric LePage, Jason LePage, Tyler Intihar, Sebastian Daubner and Aiden Moore
The 2019 Mantas won just one-third of their regular season games, but return several key contributors as the offense looks to take a step forward.
Key newcomers: Charlie Dillmore and Trey Rutan
Dillmore, a sophomore, has the coaching staff excited with his ability to hit. Rutan, a freshman, could see some time on the mound and in the outfield.
Outlook: Brnovich's putting the emphasis on offense after Lemon Bay struggled to hit .250 in 2019.
However, it’ll be a bigger challenge in the postseason as the team moves districts. It will now compete with the likes of Mariner (2019 final four team) and Booker (2019 regional semifinals finish).
Port Charlotte Pirates
Coach: Rodney Taylor — 4th season
Last year: 18-9 regular season
After opening the playoffs with an 11-2 drubbing of North Fort Myers, the Pirates stumbled in the district semifinals, losing, 3-1, to Island Coast as they were eliminated.
Key departures: Eric Morales, Jordan Delcolle, Andrew Rodriguez, Mitch Derocher, Hunter Wilder, Scotty McLean and Ryan Lomski
The Pirates lose 10 seniors from last season, including every single position player except for one and most of its pitching staff.
Key returners: Jacob Marcoguiseppe and Tyler Zylstra
Not many return after last year’s senior-laden class, but Jacob Marcoguiseppe is the sole position player back. He’s expected to man shortstop when not pitching. Tyler Zylstra, who was a pitcher-only in 2019, is also back and expected to play some first base as well.
Key newcomers: Stephen Lomski, Joseph Miller, Jeremie Swafford, Ethan Zylstra and Michael Weider
Several players new to the varsity level will be relied upon, including freshmen such as Ethan Zylstra and Michael Weider in the infield.
Outlook: It’s likely going to be a year of growth for Port Charlotte as the team adjusts to an almost entirely new starting lineup, much of which does not have varsity experience.
The Pirates will also have to compete with area powerhouses such as Island Coast, Fort Myers and Charlotte in their slightly new district.
DeSoto County Bulldogs
Coach: Brady Anderson — 1st season
Last year: 11-13 regular season
The Bulldogs lost, 5-0, in the district semifinals to eventual district champion Lake Placid.
Key departures: Braden Steele, Mason Ayers and Jade Zepeda
Key returners: Logan Adams and Ethan Underwood
Adams is one of the team's most reliable players while Underwood is a senior who leads by example.
Key newcomers: Lane Fullerton and Austin Evans
Anderson coached both Fullerton and Evans in travel baseball last year and said he expects both to contribute at the plate and on the mound.
Outlook: It's been five years since a DeSoto County baseball team won a playoff game, Anderson is hoping to break that streak.
Imagine School Sharks
Coach: Steve Saborse — 9th season
Last year: 10-12 regular season
The Sharks were eliminated in the opening game of the district tournament last season.
Key departures: Nick Berthaulter and Clay Bombenger
Berhaulter and Bombenger leaves some holes in the middle of the defense as Imagine will have to find a new catcher and center fielder.
Key returners: Vince Saborse, Anthony Lorenz, Ethan Collins, Jack Tutino, Aiden Skau, Austin Duffey and Jay Murphy
The Sharks return seven seniors as they look to take a step forward.
Key newcomers: Josh McCombs, Joseph Standford and Hunter Call
Three new additions to the varsity roster should help offset the losses of Berhaulter and Bombenger.
Outlook: The Sharks are hoping to have a winning season as they have one of their biggest senior classes in several seasons to lead the way.
