It’s not often that a high school basketball team can turn the ball over 21 times and still win by nearly 30.
But the Venice boys basketball team made up for its giveaways with 14 steals and a pair of rim-rattling dunks as the Indians pulled away for a 75-48 win over DeSoto County on Friday night at the TeePee.
“We’ve got a lot of things to work on,” Venice coach John Flynn said. “We’re still trying to get these guys to fit together. I’m really pleased with the effort tonight, though. I want them to get going and it was good to get a win heading into the City of Palms.”
After turning the ball over on its first possession of the game, Venice (3-1) got a steal from Vince Marino and turned it into a 3-pointer from Connor Flynn in the game’s opening minute.
Flynn came back with another 3-pointer two possessions later, Malachi Wideman followed up with a layup, Marino drilled a 3 of his own and before the Bulldogs could blink they were down, 11-0.
“I was proud of my kids competing,” Bulldogs coach Darrel Nicklow said. “They started slow and fought back to get it to 10. But we couldn’t break that 10-point lead. I think in the first six minutes of the game when they had a big lead, that’s where it got away from us.”
Despite the early lead, eight of the Indians turnovers came in the opening quarter, allowing DeSoto to hang around until late in the game. Nasir Gilchrist led all scorers with 20 points as he almost single-handedly kept the Bulldogs within 10-15 points.
However, that changed when the fourth quarter started.
The Indians went on a 19-6 run highlighted by a thunderous one-handed slam by Wideman on a lob off the glass from Marino and a dunk by Tristan Burroughs on back-to-back plays — igniting the crowd and putting any hopes of a comeback out of reach.
Though Venice led from start to finish, there were moments when the Indians looked out of sync — such as the turnovers and three missed wide-open dunk attempts.
“Against really high quality teams, that’s not gonna work,” Flynn said of the mistakes. “We wanted to play faster tonight and up the tempo of the game, but we need to start taking care of the ball. That’s part of it though. You can’t have it all. Sometimes you’re gonna turn it over if you wanna play fast.”
Wideman helped make up for the turnovers and his two missed dunks with five steals to go along with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Burroughs added a 12-point, 6-rebound performance as he helped control the glass.
As the season goes on for the Indians, it’s unlikely they can rely on overcoming 21 turnovers against some of the better teams in the state. But just a week into their time together, there appear to be reasons for Venice to be optimistic.
“It definitely is taking some time for us to gel,” Burroughs said of fitting in the football players who joined the team last week. “It’s been rough at times, but we’re working hard trying to keep it all together.
“I think if we limit our turnovers to just 10 or 11, we’ll put up 100 points. We’ve got a lot of potential. We just need to clean some things up and we’ll be fine.”
