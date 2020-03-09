Sun Correspondent
VENICE — The Venice High School baseball team was looking to right the ship after a couple of tough losses last week.
Monday night’s home game against area rival Riverview might have been just what the doctor would have ordered for the Indians. But Riverview pitcher Branden Viera and the Rams had other ideas. Viera came within four outs of a perfect game, and the Rams needed just one run to secure a 1-0 win over the Indians.
Viera took command early, retiring the first 15 Venice hitters he faced on less than 50 pitches. While Viera wasn’t overpowering, Indian hitters sent balls directly to Riverview fielders for easy outs.
“He did a nice job pitching ... but we’ve got to have more solid at-bats,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “We’ve got a lot of young players and we’re working on it.”
Venice’s Ryan Marti was almost as impressive, allowing only a pair of hits over the first four innings. Riverview’s Karson Ligon smacked a triple just past a diving John Whitney in right and scored the game’s only run on a single by Cole Griffith.
Hunter Szewczyk broke up Viera’s bid for perfection with a base hit to center. Aiden Corn picked up Venice’s only other hit off Viera with an infield single in the bottom of the seventh.
“He threw a lot of strikes and didn’t walk anybody, so that didn’t give us the chance to get an easy run,” Faulkner said of Viera. “He did a nice job and they played a good defensive game.”
Marti and Jacob Faulkner combined for six strikeouts to go with a solid defensive effort by Venice. Marti picked off a runner and catcher Mac Guscette gunned down a Riverview runner at third after a pitchout.
“We played great defense and had great pitching,” Faulkner said. “When you only give up one run like that you’re supposed to win the game. Ryan and Jacob gave us the chance to win — we just didn’t do it.”
Venice fell to 4-4 on the season and will travel to Clearwater to face Calvary Christian on Thursday. The Indians topped the Warriors — then ranked no. 22 in the nation — 6-2 on Feb. 28 in Venice.
Faulkner said his Indians have played better against the tougher teams on their schedule so far. He expects that to help Venice as the season wears on.
“I do know this team has a bunch of grinders on it,” Faulkner said. “We expected to struggle early because we’ve got a lot of new players. If we can continue to improve every game we’re going to be ready when it counts. We’ve got a good team, but we’re not hitting on all cylinders right now.”
