The Venice softball team was a little rusty to start the year.
The area’s top offense in a COVID-shortened 2020 season, the Indians got out to a 2-2 start in which it lost in a pair of low-scoring games — 2-0 to North Port and 2-1 to Riverview in extra innings.
Since then, however, the bats have started to heat up.
This past week, Venice (5-2) went 3-0 as it run-ruled North Port, 11-1, run-ruled Braden River, 17-5, and handled Riverview, 9-1.
“The seniors, the leadership of our captains and the character of our team has pushed us through a tough start,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “We are playing a tough schedule and every night is a battle.
“It’s easy to go out and play games that you know that you will win, but hard-fought games will make us better down the stretch.”
A pair of seniors — first baseman Becka Mellor and third baseman Kayleigh Roper — have led the charge. Mellor has a .538 average while Roper has a .455 average through nearly 30 plate appearances each.
This past week, Mellor went 8-for-12 with a home run, six runs and seven RBIs while Roper went 7-for-10 with six runs and three RBIs.
As a team, Venice has hit .338 this season with 23 extra-base hits — including four home runs — through seven games.
But it isn’t just the offense that has Constantino feeling confident about this year’s team.
Junior starting pitcher Karsyn Rutherford (2-1) has already logged 43 2/3 innings, recording a 1.92 ERA with 32 strikeouts to nine walks as she’s started all seven games for Venice.
“Our pitchers, along with catcher Taylor Halback, continue to have total control of the game most nights,” Constantino said. “With our bats starting to come alive, and the confidence of our kids growing each game, anything is possible.”
Here’s what the rest of the area teams have been up to:
Charlotte (4-1): The Tarpons are quickly establishing themselves as one of the best teams in the area.
After a tough 10-0 opening-season loss to Lakewood Ranch (7-0), Charlotte has beaten every team in its path. This past week, it run-ruled Palmetto Ridge, 12-1, and held off Port Charlotte, 2-1, as it stretched the winning streak to four straight.
Five hitters -- Faith Wharton, Mia Flores, Amber Chumley, Dylan Anthony and Kassidy Hopper -- have hit .300 or better so far, and pitcher Laci Hendrickson owns a 4-1 record with a 2.37 ERA through 23 2/3 innings.
Port Charlotte (2-4): It’s been a rollercoaster for the Pirates to start the season — losing three games by 11 or more runs, but also winning a pair of games.
Despite playing — and losing — just one game this past week, the Pirates showed some improvement in holding the Tarpons to two runs in a one-run loss as senior pitcher Breanna Beck threw a complete game.
Lemon Bay (1-7): A young Mantas team has started to show some life after a rough start.
Lemon Bay has been shut out three times, but won its first game, 11-1, over DeSoto County this past week while also scoring five runs against Riverview in a loss.
DeSoto County (2-4): The Bulldogs have fallen on hard times after a hot start in which they beat Dunbar, 21-2, and Avon Park, 21-0 — losing four straight.
This past week the Bulldogs lost to a previously winless Lemon Bay team, 11-1, and Fort Meade, 5-4.
North Port (1-4): The Bobcats also had a promising start — beating Venice, 2-0, in the season opener — but that hasn’t held up.
North Port has lost four straight, including three this past week, to Venice, Mariner and North Fort Myers (in extra innings).
