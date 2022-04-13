VENICE — It seems natural that the only girls beach volleyball team with its courts on a beach finish as the top seed in its district.
Going undefeated, however, was a welcome surprise for first-year Venice coach John Richards.
Venice (12-0, No. 5 in FL) finished off its perfect regular season on Wednesday afternoon at Venice Beach with a 5-0 win over North Port.
“It’s been easy because I have a good talent pool,” Richards said shortly after taking a plunge into the Gulf of Mexico with his team running alongside him. “There’s a good (indoor) program here that my kids went through as well. We are known for volleyball in Venice.
“Now we are going to be known as the only school who has their home courts on the beach. When you think about it, this is our gym. We’re going to have to find a place to hang some banners, though.”
Richards and Venice couldn’t have been in a better position for success coming into this inaugural season.
The indoor volleyball program at Venice High has produced five state championships and some of the players have played beach in the offseason.
Those varsity players are littered throughout the roster — like the No. 1 duo of Ireland Ferguson and Alayna Prachar, the No. 2 duo of Ashley Reynolds and Brighton Ferguson and No. 3 player Hilary Hupp.
Matched up with the Bobcats on Wednesday, those players and some newcomers — like Jenna Stylos, Kaitlyn Maitret, Taylor Arden and Iris Devries — had little trouble.
Each Indians pair won in straight sets with the exception of the No. 3 team, which finished off North Port’s pair of with a 15-13 third-set tiebreaker.
Other area teams like North Port (0-8) haven’t had as easy of a time in their first seasons.
The Bobcats played several competitive sets against the Indians — scoring 11-plus points across six sets — but couldn’t close out any wins.
Though that proved to be the case all season, coach Jennica Thomas said she doesn’t see that turning into a trend.
“We have a young team, so it’s exciting,” she said. “There’s definitely a lot of potential and a lot of growth that can happen. We’ve played very good opponents, and I think we’ve fought hard against them.
“I’m surprised (beach volleyball) hasn’t caught on more in Florida. We have such beautiful weather here in the spring, and it’s a very popular sport in the Olympics. I think it’s going to grow.”
North Port rostered 10 underclassmen, including: freshmen Brooke Keane, Alina Romanyuk, Aubrey Miller, Madyson Livingston, Addyson Rattai and Olivia Oliver along with sophomores Ava Jade Broschart, Tatiana Harker-Barnes, Neveah Pryer and Abby Backstrom.
Against Venice, Harker-Barnes and Pryer were the No. 2 duo, Broschart and Backstrom played as No. 3, Keane and Oliver at No. 4 and Romanyuk and Miller were No. 5.
The No. 1 team was Haylee Rhoads and Andreya Stellwag — two of just three seniors on the team.
However, none of Venice’s wins nor North Port’s losses matter much anymore.
Only one team— including the Indians, Bobcats, Lemon Bay, Port Charlotte and Charlotte — will win the district tournament and advance to regional competition on April 25.
“We want to keep up with the other programs (at Venice),” Richards said. “First goal is winning the district. An undefeated season in our first year is nice. It’s ultimately not what we want though. We want the district.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.