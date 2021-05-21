VENICE — It’s always anyone’s best guess what the Venice High football team will look like from year-to-year.
There are new players, new play styles and some new opponents.
Fans got a glimpse of what it all could look like later this fall, and if the results on Friday night were any indication of what’s to come, those in green and white have plenty to smile about.
The Indians played two halves of football — one earlier in the evening against Lakeland, and one against Manatee that finished past presstime.
Venice 21, Lakeland 7
It took some time for the Indians to shake off some rust — allowing a touchdown to the Dreadnaughts as quarterback Mason Martin leapt over the pile for a 1-yard score on the opening drive.
That would be the last time Lakeland would score, however, as Venice recovered a fumble, two kickoffs that got held up in the wind and new starting quarterback Ryan Browne found new receiver Omari Hayes for a pair of touchdowns as the Indians pulled away for a 21-7 win at Powell-Davis Stadium.
"I thought we played real hard. I thought we played smart," Venice coach John Peacock said. "I didn't have one ref come up to me telling me our kids were talking to the other team. Those are things we put an emphasis on."
Venice’s defense tightened up after allowing Lakeland to drive 43 yards on 10 plays — mostly on plays by running back Donares Johnson.
From that point on, the Indians allowed just 32 total yards, including limiting Martin to 1-of-6 passing for 1 yard.
Meanwhile, the Venice offense struggled to keep its defense off the field.
Browne’s first drive as an Indian resulted in a 3-and-out and negative-6 yards on three passing plays — two jet sweeps and an incomplete pass.
"The slow start against Lakeland, the offensive part was on me," Peacock said. "I saw stuff on film and we were in our series where plays are pre-determined. They did a good job of shutting down what we were doing.
"Defensively, I was a little disappointed to have them chew up the clock and move down the field like they did. But otherwise, we didn't have any turnovers, any illegal procedures, any costly penalties to continue a drive."
On the next drive, Venice finally moved the ball down the field, but two 15-yard penalties — for excessive celebration and a block in the back — brought the ball back to midfield and the series ended in a turnover on downs.
Once Indians defensive lineman George Philip recovered a fumble on a botched pitch attempt by Martin, however, Venice found life.
Shortly after the recovery, Browne dumped the ball off to Hayes who burst past Lakeland defenders for a 31-yard score.
With the Lakeland offense stalled out — gaining 1 yard on the next drive — Venice stayed in rhythm as it drove 59 yards, capped off by a 2-yard run by Da’Marion Escort.
Moments later, Venice was recovering a high-flying kickoff by Marek Houston, and a couple plays after that, Hayes made a man miss for an untouched 26-yard score — waving off his teammates who came over to celebrate with him.
If that weren’t enough, Venice recovered another kickoff with the half winding down and drove the ball inside the Dreadnaughts 10-yard line before letting the time expire.
Venice 44, Manatee 0
The Hurricanes' offensive lines of seasons past is gone, and that was clear from the get-go on Friday night.
The Indians capitalized on their advantage up front as sacks by Logan Ballard and Damon Wilson thwarted Manatee's first two drives.
Venice was well ahead on the way to a blowout win by that point, however. Hayes opened the scoring just 12 seconds in as he returner the opening kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown up the right sideline.
After Manatee's first punt, the Indians drove 77 yards -- as Browne connected with Hayes for 29 yards, Platt for 13 and Hayes again for 7 while Escort ran three times for 32 yards, capping the drive with a 12-yard touchdown run through the middle of the defense.
Up 14-0 early, the lead started to fall out of reach for the Hurricanes as Ballard returned a shanked punt 20 yards for a touchdown.
It only got worse from there for Manatee.
Hayes added another touchdown -- his fourth of the night -- when he scored on a screen pass that he took 15 yards, the last of which included him bulldozing a Manatee player backward into the end zone.
Then, a bad snap by the Hurricanes resulted in a safety and Myles Weston returned the ensuing punt roughly 60 yards for a score -- pushing the lead to 37-0.
Finally, Browne threw one more touchdown -- his fourth of the night -- to a wide-open Austin Bray in the middle of the end zone.
The senior dual-threat quarterback finished with 18-of-26 passing for 224 yards, 4 touchdowns and no turnovers, along with 14 rushes for 49 yards.
Though Venice's backups, who came in after the Bray touchdown, would cross into Manatee territory, they wouldn't score before the clock hit zeroes.
"Our quarterback, Ryan Browne showed me a lot tonight," Peacock said. "We don't hit him in practice, so we really didn't know what we were gonna get until the pads came on, and I'll tell ya, that kid is impressive. He's a special, special player."
