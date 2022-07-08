Venice High athletic director Pete Dombroski calls it ‘The Wheatley Theory.’
Hire a young, enthusiastic coach gunning for his first head coaching gig, and step aside.
Brought aboard as the head varsity volleyball coach in 1994, a 23-year old Brian Wheatley won a district championship in his first season and has gone on to win 25 more district titles, 13 regional titles and five state championships.
That theory has worked two more times, too, as coaches Craig Faulkner (baseball) and John Peacock (football) have combined to win eight state championships since being hired as eager and inexperienced head coaches.
When choosing a new head varsity boys basketball coach earlier this spring, Dombroski decided to put his theory to the test once more, hiring 25-year-old Luke Davis, the former junior varsity head coach at North Port.
“People ask me, ‘Why is Venice so good?’ It’s consistency,” Dombroski said. “Our coaches don’t leave. Even the assistant coaches don’t leave. But the basketball program has been a revolving door.
“We were looking for someone who will be on campus and is young and enthusiastic to bring the program to where it can be.”
Ever since James Slaton stepped down following the 2015-16 season after seven years on the job, Venice has struggled to find a long-term replacement.
John Flynn led the Indians for two-and-a-half seasons, but resigned abruptly in the middle of the 2019-20 campaign. Mike Montgomery filled the role for the next two-plus years, but left the position after this past season.
In steps Davis.
The Missouri State grad said he knew at an early age he wanted to be a coach and teacher, and has been a diehard basketball fan for much of his life.
After playing in high school at Archbishop O’Hara in Kansas City, Missouri, the 6-foot, 4-inch Davis played briefly at Missouri Valley College before transferring to Missouri State, where he got his first taste of coaching high school basketball at the freshman level.
Upon graduating, Davis moved to southwest Florida with the hope of one day becoming the head coach at Venice High — a school he was plenty familiar with after visiting extended family in Venice throughout his life.
“Half my family lives in Venice, and they have since before I was born,” he said. “It’s kind of been a second home for me growing up, and I always wanted to live there. It kinda worked out. I didn’t think it would happen this fast.
“I got my foot in the door at North Port, and I wanted to stay there longer, but when the opportunity at Venice came, I couldn’t say no.”
Davis, also a Science teacher at Venice, has embraced the role wholeheartedly.
The first-year coach held an open meeting his first week on campus and hired varsity assistant coach Rick Depersia, a former head coach in New Jersey and an assistant with Riverview last season.
This summer, Davis and Depersia have already taken the basketball team to a team camp at UCF, a camp in Bradenton and the Charlotte Shootout.
“We went up to UCF against good competition and lost just two games, going 5-2 on the weekend,” Davis said. “I was extremely impressed and satisfied with how they played. They were just dead tired after playing four games on Saturday and three on Sunday, and I think everyone was sleeping on the car ride back. Going into it, we were like, ‘I don’t know if we’re going to win a game,’ but it ended up being very successful.”
Despite losing several impact players to graduation — including Jayshon Platt, Myles Weston and Isaiah Levine — Davis said he doesn’t mind building from the ground up.
And it’s not as if the 25-year-old coach is starting with nothing.
Impact players from last season’s 12-11 squad like combo guard Deylen Platt, 6-foot, 8-inch center Keegan Burroughs and outside shooting threat Kade Slaton have impressed Davis this summer.
“Kade Slaton and Keegan Burroughs, our two seniors, are really gonna be impactful for us, along with other varsity returners like Deylen Platt, as well,” Davis said. “They’ve done a great job adjusting to what we’re trying to do.
“I’ve seen a huge, huge difference over just the few weeks this summer in terms of everyone getting better.”
Even with a few returners and support at Venice High, Davis knows success might not come as quickly for him as it did for Wheatley, or other coaches on campus.
Davis, however, isn’t shirking from the challenge, saying he and his staff are ‘in it for the long run,’ and calling it ‘possibly a 30-year job’.
If he ever has questions on what it takes to last that long at Venice High, he doesn’t need to look far for answers.
“Some people ask me, ‘All the other sports (at Venice) are good. How are you gonna compete with that?’ I don’t really see it as competing,” Davis said. “I want to take things from those other sports and apply it to our program as well.
“I’ve sat down with some of those coaches and I’ve gotten some ideas as far as running a program and having a good culture, and what that entails.”
